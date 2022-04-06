Chief Justice Paul Newby Resumes 100-County Tour with Visits to Northern Piedmont and Northeastern Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour this week with stops in North Carolina's northern piedmont and northeastern counties. He visited the Franklin, Warren, and Vance County courthouses today, and will visit the Granville County courthouse tomorrow, and Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, and Gates County courthouses on Friday. While in Granville County, Newby will host a continuing legal education (CLE) session with the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism.

At each county courthouse, he greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"The local courthouse is the backbone of North Carolina's court system and each courthouse faces unique challenges in serving their particular county," said Newby. "This tour has been essential in learning about these challenges and enables Judicial Branch leadership to provide appropriate support to ensure our courts remain open and justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay."

Newby's 100-county tour first began in Cherokee County in May and is expected to end in Dare County at the end of this year. He has visited over 50 counties so far, and when completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.

Members of the media are invited to accompany Newby during each courthouse tour. Interviews, photos, and video will be permitted while the tour is in progress. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.