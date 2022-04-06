QS Rankings puts IFTM as 3rd in Asia and 23rd in the world for hospitality and leisure higher education

MACAU, April 6 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has been ranked 1st in Macao, 3rd in Asia and 23rd in the world in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, naming it one of the best higher education institutions in hospitality and leisure management in the world.

The Institute is positioned 23rd in the world – a jump of 7 places year-on-year – in terms of higher education institutions working in hospitality and leisure management. The QS World University Rankings rates the top universities across the globe by individual topic areas, according to the latest announcement made on 6 April.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject aim to help prospective students identify the world’s leading higher education institutions in their chosen field of study. The rankings list has been released each year since 2011. The hospitality and leisure management subject was added to the system in 2017. The placings take into consideration factors such as academic reputation, reputation among employers, citations per academic paper, and via a measurement of the productivity of each institution’s team of scholars and researchers and the impact of their work. IFTM has successfully cemented its position as Macao’s leading provider of education for the sixth consecutive year in the rankings, ever since its inception.

The rankings’ publisher QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd considered a total of 2,182 institutions around the globe, up by 22 percent, for the 2022 placings for hospitality and leisure management. An aggregate of 150 institutions eventually received a ranking, compared to 100 in 2021.

IFTM received its highest scores in the measurements related respectively to academic reputation and citations per academic paper. The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 covered a total of 51 academic subjects. Rankings can be viewed at www.topuniversities.com.