Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,215 in the last 365 days.

QS Rankings puts IFTM as 3rd in Asia and 23rd in the world for hospitality and leisure higher education

MACAU, April 6 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has been ranked 1st in Macao, 3rd  in Asia and 23rd in the world in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, naming it one of the best higher education institutions in hospitality and leisure management in the world.

The Institute is positioned 23rd in the world – a jump of 7 places year-on-year – in terms of higher education institutions working in hospitality and leisure management. The QS World University Rankings rates the top universities across the globe by individual topic areas, according to the latest announcement made on 6 April.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject aim to help prospective students identify the world’s leading higher education institutions in their chosen field of study. The rankings list has been released each year since 2011. The hospitality and leisure management subject was added to the system in 2017. The placings take into consideration factors such as academic reputation, reputation among employers, citations per academic paper, and via a measurement of the productivity of each institution’s team of scholars and researchers and the impact of their work. IFTM has successfully cemented its position as Macao’s leading provider of education for the sixth consecutive year in the rankings, ever since its inception.

The rankings’ publisher QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd considered a total of 2,182 institutions around the globe, up by 22 percent, for the 2022 placings for hospitality and leisure management. An aggregate of 150 institutions eventually received a ranking, compared to 100 in 2021.

IFTM received its highest scores in the measurements related respectively to academic reputation and citations per academic paper. The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 covered a total of 51 academic subjects. Rankings can be viewed at www.topuniversities.com.

You just read:

QS Rankings puts IFTM as 3rd in Asia and 23rd in the world for hospitality and leisure higher education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.