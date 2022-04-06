“Experience Macao, Unlimited” campaign for monthly city highlights unfolds to widen visitor source

MACAU, April 6 - 【MGTO】“Experience Macao, Unlimited” campaign for monthly city highlights unfolds to expand visitor source

Moving forward with the Macao SAR Government’s agenda to widen the spectrum of visitor source, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with different entities to lift curtains upon the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for the monthly myriad of wonderful city highlights. The campaign features a series of promotional themes tailored for events and activities each month, set to attract visitors to the city and invigorate the tourism industry and economy.

MGTO collected a broad list of monthly activity plans from governmental entities, private enterprises and community organizations, to set different monthly themes that weave together events and festivals with unique color. Starting from April, the Office leverages social networks, videos, graphic design and other media to spotlight and recommend these city highlights to visitors and Macao residents.

Distinctive themes for monthly highlights

In April, the first theme under the campaign, “Spring into Arts”, will set visitors’ gaze upon upcoming artistic and cultural events, including the 32nd Macao Arts Festival to be unveiled in late April. In May, “May there be FUN” will highlight the kaleidoscope of travel experiences in town, such as Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 and 2022 Macao International Dragon Boat Races. In June, “Tasty June” will reflect a diversity of gastronomic activities including celebrations for the United Nations’ Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June, putting on center stage Macao’s glamour as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. In July and August, “Summer Heat is On” will promise fun-filled summer vacations in Macao. In September, “Autumn Delights” will invite travellers to bask in the charm of the city in autumn. In October, festivities will be rolled out under the theme “Festive October” to celebrate the National Day. In November, “November Formula” will take visitors onto a breathtaking motorsport journey around the circuit of the Macau Grand Prix. Under the theme “Dazzling Winter” in December, memorable strolls will come true through all the mesmerizing splendour of light artistry.

Please visit MGTO’s website for the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” program of monthly city highlights: www.macaotourism.gov.mo/r/experience_macao_monthly_events. The latest event announcements of the organizers shall prevail. MGTO is staying tuned to the pandemic situation and dedicated to following Health Bureau’s guidelines on pandemic prevention through prompt adjustments to the promotional campaign.

MGTO will keep partnering with different platforms to maximize the synergy of online-offline promotions branding Macao as a safe and quality destination through various channels, pouring great efforts to expand the spectrum of visitor source and revive Macao’s tourism industry.