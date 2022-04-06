Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao continue to jointly launch Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme Cultural Affairs Bureau will hold sharing session in late April

MACAU, April 6 - The “2022 Scripts in Focus — Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme”, jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, the Film Administration of Guangdong Province and Create Hong Kong, aims to cultivate more filmmaking talent and reserve a batch of excellent film scripts. IC will host a sharing session on 22 April (Friday), at 3pm, at the Multi-function Room of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, introducing the details of the programme. Interested individuals can register through IC’s “Activities Registration System” (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event) from 10am on 7 April. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The “2022 Scripts in Focus — Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme” will count with renowned directors/screenwriters as distinguished instructors. The list of the instructors will be announced at the sharing session and the instructors will participate online at the event. The award ceremony of the “2021 Scripts in Focus” will also be held at the same venue, where the winner Niko Ho (from Macao) will share his experience of last year’s participation with the audience online while the winner Li Jing (from Guangdong) will share his experience in person.

The “Scripts in Focus — Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme” was launched by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for the first time since last year, aimed at guiding film projects to advance their scripts with the assistance of professional directors and screenwriters. The programme was well received by the film and television industry, drawing an active participation. A total of four Macao film projects were shortlisted in the programme last year, among which, Macao’s project My Driver Father and Me by Niko Ho won the prize and was successfully shortlisted as one of the top 20 in the Young Director Support Programme “Young Shoots” sponsored by the China Film Director’s Guild. IC will continue to actively encourage the participation of the shortlisted projects in film activities held in different regions, hoping to assist the projects in seeking investment for film production.

IC will strictly follow the epidemic prevention guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.

For more information about the programme, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries’ website at www.macaucci.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please contact the staff members of IC, Mr Kuan through tel. no. 8399 6295 or Mr Chong through tel. no. 8399 6256 during office hours.