PHILIPPINES, April 6 - Press Release April 6, 2022 Bong Go calls for continued vigilance, cooperation, and adherance to mandated COVID-19 health protocols especially amid ongoing campaign season Despite the improving COVID-19 situation in the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged Filipinos nationwide to continue adhering to the necessary health and safety protocols, such as proper mask use and social distancing, especially amid the ongoing election campaign season. "Ang apela ko sa mga kumakandidato at nangangampanya, unahin niyo po ang kalusugan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mamamayan kaysa ang pulitika. Delikado pa rin hanggang hindi pa natin nalalampasan ang pandemya," Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reminded his fellow public servants. The senator emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation in order to avoid new COVID-19 transmissions and keep the healthcare system from being overburdened. Go noted that these are necessary to ensure that the economy fully recovers as well. "Habang naghahanda tayo patungo sa pagbabalik sa normal, kailangan nating matutong mamuhay nang ligtas kahit na may panganib pa ng virus. Kailangan nating patuloy na mag-ingat habang unti-unti nating binabawi ang mga panahong nawala sa atin sa nakalipas na dalawang taon," Go remarked. "Magagawa lang natin ito kung patuloy tayong makikiisa sa pamahalaan, magmamalasakit sa kapwa at makikipagbayanihan sa isa't isa. Alalahanin natin, hindi pa tapos ang pandemya. Ang ating patuloy na pagsunod sa mga ipinatutupad na patakaran ay makapagliligtas sa ating mga mahal sa buhay," he emphasized. Ahead of the national and local elections, the senator reiterated his call to the concerned authorities to take the necessary precautions to protect voters, such as providing sufficient ventilation and maintaining strict social distancing during campaign activities and even on election day. He asked them to strictly enforce polling precinct guidelines on election day and to remind the voting public of the pandemic-related restrictions ahead of time to avoid issues. Similarly, Go urged candidates and their supporters to work with the government to ensure that the elections are held in a safe and secure environment. He insisted that ensuring everyone's safety and well-being should remain a top priority. "Muli akong umaapela sa lahat na maging responsable tayo para sa kaligtasan at kalusugan ng ating kapwa Pilipino. Sa kabila ng ating magkakaibang paniniwala, naririto tayo para maglingkod, at ang buhay at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan ang ating pangunahing dapat na isaalang-alang," said Go. "Hindi natin dapat pabayaang mawala ang ating unti-unting pagwawagi laban sa COVID-19 sa nakalipas na dalawang taon lalo na't may papasok nang bagong administrasyon sa susunod na mga buwan. At kahit papalapit na ang araw ng halalan, hindi titigil ang Administrasyong Duterte sa pagseserbisyo sa inyo hanggang sa huling araw ng kanilang termino," he added. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go then renewed his appeal to eligible Filipinos to get inoculated as soon as possible. He also urged those qualified to get their booster shots. "Magpabakuna na sa kanilang pinakamalapit na vaccination site upang makuha ang proteksyon na kailangan laban sa patuloy pa ring kumakalat na COVID-19 na sakit at iba't ibang variants nito," stressed Go. "Libre naman po ang bakuna mula sa gobyerno. Paraan din ito upang maprotektahan ang inyong mga pamilya at mga komunidad," he added. In the end, Go reassured Filipinos that there is light at the end of the tunnel as he urged them to remain vigilant in the fight against the pandemic. "Please remember that the government cannot do this alone. We need your cooperation in ending this pandemic, just as we need your help in continuing our collaborative work in the community in light of the challenges that we are facing," he concluded.