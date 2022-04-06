Submit Release
22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Sullivan circuit, impending associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis

6 April 2022

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge James Sullivan and for the associate circuit judge vacancy that is expected to be created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of one of the three associate circuit judges nominated to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge David Dowd’s retirement. 

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges and associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms are linked below.

Applicants who previously applied for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Dowd may send a letter to the chairperson of the commission requesting that their previous application be transferred to the current opening. Applicants who wish to be considered for both openings shall send two letters, one for each opening.  Please also send copies of such letters to each commissioner. 

Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, or any letters requesting the previous application be transferred, must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. May 6, 2022, although earlier submission is encouraged.  

The commission expects to conduct interviews June 6 and 7, 2022 in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matt Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Chris Goodson; and André Harris.  

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

