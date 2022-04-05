2022-04-05 11:35:18.927 $100,000 FRIENDS Scratchers Prize Won in Kansas City

2022-04-05 11:35:18.927

The second of three $100,000 top prizes has been won on a FRIENDS™ Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Gas, 14170 E. Highway 40, in Kansas City.

“I’m sure this made the winner’s day, or maybe it made their week, their month or even their year,” teased May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery is the first U.S. lottery to carry the FRIENDS™ Scratchers ticket. The $5 game is loaded with $50 prizes and offers the chance to win up to 15 times on a single ticket.

To date, $4.3 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game.

In FY21, Missouri Lottery players in Jackson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $92.3 in prizes. Retailers in the county earned more than $9.3 million in commissions, and $22.4 million in educational programs were funded by Missouri Lottery proceeds.