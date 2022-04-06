Continue the Conversation with Maine DOE and the McKinney-Vento Community Regional Representatives

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has contracted with several organizations to provide county-specific support to schools for implementing the requirements of McKinney-Vento Act, including New Beginnings, Preble Street, Shaw House, Gateway Community Services Maine, and the Maine Youth Action Board.

The Maine DOE will continue this collaboration with virtual Regional Meetings to share available regional and statewide resources, and hold space to discuss the most pressing issues schools in Maine are currently facing with homelessness.

Join us for the April and May Regional Meetings

Hear updates on federal, state, and local policies and resources for students and families who are homeless or have unstable housing.

Learn how to increase your school and district’s capacity to support students.

Brainstorm solution-oriented strategies affecting youth in your school and community.

Network with colleagues from other schools and organizations in your region.

Dates and Times for Schools and Organizations in Your Region!

No cost to participants ~ Registration is required.

For More Information Contact:

Amelia Lyons at amelia.lyons@maine.gov or Susan Lieberman at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com.