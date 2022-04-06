Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,198 in the last 365 days.

Continue the Conversation with Maine DOE and the McKinney-Vento Community Regional Representatives

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has contracted with several organizations to provide county-specific support to schools for implementing the requirements of McKinney-Vento Act, including New Beginnings, Preble Street, Shaw House, Gateway  Community Services Maine, and the Maine Youth Action Board.

The Maine DOE will continue this collaboration with virtual Regional Meetings to share available regional and statewide resources, and hold space to discuss the most pressing issues schools in Maine are currently facing with homelessness.

Join us for the April and May Regional Meetings

  • Hear updates on federal, state, and local policies and resources for students and families who are homeless or have unstable housing.
  • Learn how to increase your school and district’s capacity to support students.
  • Brainstorm solution-oriented strategies affecting youth in your school and community.
  • Network with colleagues from other schools and organizations in your region.

Dates and Times for Schools and Organizations in Your Region!

No cost to participants ~ Registration is required.

Kennebec & Somerset Counties

Wednesday, April 27

9:00-10:00

Register here

 Androscoggin, Franklin, & Oxford Counties

Wednesday, April 27

1:00-2:00

Register here

 Penobscot & Piscataquis Counties

Thursday, April 28

9:00-10:00

Register here

 Washington & Hancock Counties

Thursday, April 28 11:00-12:00am

Register here
York & Cumberland Counties

Friday, April 29

9:00-10:00

Register here

 Mid Coast Counties

Wednesday, May 4

9:30-10:30

Register here

 Aroostook County

Thursday, May 5

10:00-11:00

Register here

For More Information Contact:

Amelia Lyons at amelia.lyons@maine.gov or Susan Lieberman at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Continue the Conversation with Maine DOE and the McKinney-Vento Community Regional Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.