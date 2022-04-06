The Rising Demand For Fortified And Functional Foods Is Expected To Drive Food Encapsulation Market Growth At A 6% Rate As Per The Business Research Company's Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers food encapsulation market size, food encapsulation market forecasts, major food encapsulation companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the food encapsulation market, the rising demand for fortified and functional foods is expected to propel the growth of the food encapsulation market. Fortified food has added nutrients that do not occur in the food naturally. Functional food reduces the risk of disease and promotes optimal health beyond basic nutrition. Fortified and functional foods are widely used in the food encapsulation market, as they offer added nutrients or healthy ingredients.

For instance, in 2020, Switzerland-based food and beverage processing company, Nestle, delivered 196.6 billion fortified servings of food and beverages through their popular brands, including Bear Brand, Cerevita, and Maggi.



The global food encapsulation market size is expected to grow from $34.25 billion in 2021 to $36.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global food encapsulation market size is expected to reach $46.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Technological advancement is gaining popularity among food encapsulation market trends. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in February 2022, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of food and flavors, launched PrimeLock+, a breakthrough fat encapsulation technology that reduces 30% of the calories and 75% of the fat content in meat substitutes. The innovation in fat encapsulation also offers increased authenticity and flavour stabilization which allows companies to create tastier, lower-fat, plant-based products such as burgers, sausages, and meatballs while improving the eating experience.

Major players in the food encapsulation market are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Royal DSM, FrieslandCampina, Kerry, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Symrise, Balchem Inc, Firmenich SA, Advanced Bionutrition Corp, Aveka, Lycored, Encpasys LLC, Blue California, FierslandCampina Kievit, Coating Place Inc, Vitablend, Clextral, Tastetech and Givaudan.

The global food encapsulation market overview is segmented by technology into micro encapsulation, nano encapsulation, hybrid technology, macro encapsulation; by shell material into polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, emulsifiers, others; by core phase into minerals, organic acids, vitamins, enzymes, probiotics, additives, essential oils, prebiotics, other substances; by application into dietary supplements, functional food products, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, dairy products, others.

North America was the largest region in the food encapsulation market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global food encapsulation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global food encapsulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

