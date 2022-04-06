Manufacturers In The Aerospace Fastener Market Are Using Super Alloys To Enhance The Durability Of Their Products As Per The Business Research Company's Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers aerospace fasteners market size, aerospace fasteners market forecasts, major aerospace fasteners companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the aerospace fasteners market, the increasing use of super alloys is gaining popularity among aerospace fasteners market trends. Super alloys have high mechanical strength, resistance to thermal creep deformation, good surface stability, and resistance to corrosion or oxidation.

For instance, SPS technologies has adopted the super alloys and developed the MP35N as the first fastener superalloy. It provides the unique combination of high strength and outstanding corrosion resistance, with a 750°F temperature capability.



The global aerospace fasteners market size is expected to grow from $6.02 billion in 2021 to $6.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.46%. The global aerospace fasteners market share is expected to grow to $9.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.47%.

The global air travel industry has increased rapidly as the standard of living of people has improved and their disposable income has also gone up over a period of time. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, passenger traffic and freight volume is expected to double by 2035. Thus, increased demand for air travel pushed manufacturing of aircrafts, driving the aerospace fasteners market.

Major players in the aerospace fasteners market are NAFCO, LISI Aerospace, MS Aerospace, Trimas, PCC, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, TFI Aerospace Corporation, TPS Aviation Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (United States), Alcoa, 3V Fasteners Company Inc, B&B Specialities Inc, Stanley Black & Deck Inc, Wurth Group (Germany), Howmet Aerospace Inc. (United States), Arconic Inc., and Boeing Distribution Services Ins. (United States).

TBRC’s global aerospace fasteners industry analysis report is segmented by product into screws, nuts and bolts, washers, rivets; by platform into fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft; by material into aluminium, titanium, alloy steel; by end-use into commercial, defense

Europe was the largest region in the aerospace fasteners market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aerospace fastener market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global aerospace market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide aerospace fasteners market overviews, aerospace fasteners market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, aerospace fasteners market segments and geographies, aerospace fasteners market trends, aerospace fasteners market drivers, aerospace fasteners market restraints, aerospace fasteners market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

