Certified Homecare Consulting Celebrates 15 Years of Business

Certified Homecare Consulting celebrate 15 years of helping businesses and individuals start their very own home care, home health care, and hospice companies.

We are proud of what we do, but we are just as proud to have the employees we do to do it with. We couldn’t ask for a better team.” — Sal Laterra

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Homecare Consulting is celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing startup home care, home health care, and hospice solutions to businesses and individuals throughout North America.As a company, Certified Homecare Consulting strives to efficiently and affectively achieve State Licensure, Medicaid, Medicare, and Accreditation for their clients. Utilizing their tried and true processes, as well as their extensive expertise, Certified Homecare Consulting has become the leader in its field. Members of the organization have expertise in various areas including licensing, development, marketing, policies, clinical, and others. Because of this, Certified Homecare Consulting has clients whom they have worked with for 10+ years or longer to help develop their ongoing brand and to support their growth.CEO Sal Laterra has been with Certified Homecare Consulting for more than 8 years. Having begun his career in the field, Mr. Laterra eventually entered the consulting world with a competing national brand, 21st Century Healthcare Consultants. Laterra was their Director of Business Development for years, but ultimately decided to join Certified Homecare Consulting where he was able to introduce a new array of innovations, and marketing concentrations, to an already stealth process and hands on consulting approach.One of the things CEO, Sal Laterra states that he is most proud of is the favorable reviews of the organization, not only from clients, but from employees both past and present. Websites like Glassdoor that detail company reviews from employees, reflect a beyond satisfactory review of the business, and a 100% CEO approval rate. “We are proud of what we do, but we are just as proud to have the employees we do to do it with. We couldn’t ask for a better team”, said CEO, Sal Laterra.In 15 years of business, Certified Homecare Consulting has helped nearly 1000 agencies open their doors to the public. Certified Homecare Consulting works in most states and guarantees successful licensure and accreditation for home care, home health care, and hospice. The team helps folks start their very own home care businesses, as well as helping start home health and hospice businesses, but they also have other areas of focus such as preparation for ACHC, CHAP, and TJC Medicare and Private Duty audits.Certified Homecare Consulting strives to provide the very best for their clients, employees, and community. Certified Homecare Consulting has invested a tremendous amount of time into researching, developing, and understanding processes that are at times very overwhelming or too time consuming for most businesses and individuals to want to take on themselves. Certified Homecare Consulting is proud to celebrate these 15 years of success and thanks everyone who has made it possible to do so.For more information on starting a home care business with Certified Homecare Consulting call 877-327-7242 or visit https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com

