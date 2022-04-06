Attorney General Peterson Responds to Omaha City Council Approval of Ordinance

Attorney General Peterson’s statement:

A key concern of the Office of the Attorney General has been that the prior structure created by the City of Omaha for emergency infectious disease management improperly placed exclusive authority in one person, the County Health Director. This structure was lacking both accountability to the citizens and compliance with Nebraska statutes.

The changes made yesterday by the Omaha City Council take away exclusive authority from the County Health Director and place final authority for issuing emergency health policies, such as mask mandates, in the hands of the Mayor and the Omaha City Council, creating accountability to the citizens of Omaha.

In light of these changes, we plan to dismiss our lawsuit once the ordinance is approved by the Mayor and it takes effect,” stated Attorney General Peterson.