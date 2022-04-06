Former ORP National Committeewoman Chris Barreto endorses Kerry McQuisten for governor

Former ORP National Committeewoman Chris Barreto. Oregon GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Kerry McQuisten.

BAKER CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kerry McQuisten, is honored to announce her candidacy’s official endorsement by Chris Barreto, former Oregon Republican Party (ORP) National Committeewoman.

Barreto and her husband, Greg, founded Barreto Manufacturing, Inc. in Keizer Oregon, later relocating the company to LaGrande. A mother of eight, Barreto was an RNC delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Oregon. She was a delegate for Donald Trump, and served on the Rules Committee of the convention in July 2016 where she successfully helped defend his nomination. She also served on the Credentials Committee at the 2012 RNC Convention.

Barreto says, “I solidly endorse Kerry McQuisten for governor of Oregon. The governor’s office is an executive-level position, and we need Kerry’s management ability in that seat if Oregon is to be represented effectively on a national scale. She’s a real conservative, and I’ve seen her advocate for parents’ rights, including homeschooling, and our Second Amendment rights. She was raised on a cattle ranch with mining and timber; her heart is there. With this endorsement, I’m asking Oregon voters to unite behind her in the primary so that we have the strongest candidate in the general election.”

McQuisten received endorsements from the Eastern Oregon Mining Association, Oregonians for Medical Freedom, and Restore Oregon NOW. She has also been endorsed by President Trump’s first lady of election integrity, Dr. Kelli Ward, who serves as Chair of the Arizona Republican Party; Union County’s constitutional sheriff Cody Bowen; Utah State Rep. Ken Ivory who founded the American Lands Council; dozens of businesses around the state; and hundreds of individuals and elected officials from all corners of Oregon.

If elected, McQuisten, who is the mayor of Baker City, a seventh generation Oregonian, and a business owner, would become Oregon’s first female Republican governor, and the first governor from eastern Oregon since the 1950s. She would also be Oregon’s first Republican governor in four decades.

Additional information can be found at the candidate’s web site: www.KerryMcQuisten.com.

