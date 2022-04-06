Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,245 in the last 365 days.

Cambashi: automotive industry disruption means executives must stay ahead of the curve

How can automotive industry intelligence help companies minimise threats, maximise opportunities and maintain a competitive edge?

How can automotive industry intelligence help companies minimise threats, maximise opportunities and maintain a competitive edge?

How can automotive industry intelligence help companies minimise threats, maximise opportunities and maintain a competitive edge?

Disruption in the automotive industry is definitely here to stay, so it is vital to stay one step ahead to maintain a competitive edge”
— Joe Brooker, industry analyst, Cambashi

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the automotive industry continues to change at pace – with major factors including the emergence of electric cars, supply chain issues and sustainability concerns – companies in this sector must stay up to date, says Cambashi, a global leader in market research and industry analysis.

The knockout punch inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020 had a severe impact on this globally integrated industry. Symptoms have included disruption in Chinese parts exports, large-scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe and even the closure of some assembly plants in the United States.

In addition, sustainability issues and the transition from cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) to Electric Vehicles (EVs) are all causing massive changes throughout the automotive industry, covering supply chain, production, sales operations and regulation.

Businesses need to take advantage of the latest market intelligence in order to keep track of key automotive industry trends, challenges and regulations across all the countries they operate in.

“People involved in business communications within this industry, from CEOs to sales and marketing managers, are finding it challenging to keep up with key trends impacting the sector,” said Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant, Cambashi. “To stay ahead of the curve, tactical industry intelligence, updated by industry experts and linked to the latest trends in the industry, is fundamental.”

As well as identifying the different categories of automotive products and grasping the different strategies that influence design and production, companies also need to engage with the main areas of change, growth and risks in the industry. “Disruption in the automotive industry is definitely here to stay, so it is vital to stay one step ahead to maintain a competitive edge.”, added Joe Brooker, industry analyst, Cambashi.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Barry Monk, Next Communications
Barry.Monk@cambashi.com
+44 (0) 7811 336 943
Anastasia Prokhorova, Cambashi
Anastasia.Prokhorova@cambashi.com


ABOUT CAMBASHI
Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting and training company, focused on engineering and industrial software markets (IoT, BIM, PLM, CAD/CAM/CAE). For over 35 years the company has provided in-depth market intelligence and analysis, based on comprehensive, multi-perspective datasets. The Cambashi Observatories help organisations establish market potential for the various engineering software segments in defined industry sectors and territories.

Cambashi provides access to self-paced e-learning courses for a number of vertical industries, including automotive, that establish the foundational vertical knowledge needed to build overall industry competency and engage effectively with key roles from the industry. Courses link to Cambashi Industry Insights https://cambashi-insights.com/ , which offer tactical industry intelligence updated by industry experts. A set of online industry-specific “just-in-time” support tools provide the latest information from across the globe on the news, key trends, products and services within the automotive sector. Industry terminology is also available through the Cambashi Industry Glossary.

Anastasia Prokhorova
Cambashi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cambashi: automotive industry disruption means executives must stay ahead of the curve

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.