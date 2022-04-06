Global Non-Cancerous Blood Disease Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.40% During 2022-2031 and Touch USD 105972.8 Million by 2031; Growing Prevalence of Anemia, Hemophilia, and Other Non-Cancerous Blood Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Non-Cancerous Blood Disease Market Research Report Are SANOFI, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Behring., and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Hematology Association (EHA) recently stated that around 80 Million people in the European Union (EU) were currently affected by blood disorders, while around 115,000 patients died each year due to several incurable blood disorders. On the other hand, anemia, which is one of the most prevalent blood disorders globally, had a prevalence of 39.8% among children (% of children ages 6-59 months) in the year 2019 according to statistics by the World Bank. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), α-thalassemia, which is the most common monogenetic inherited disorder of hemoglobin (Hb) was more frequent in the WHO South-East Asia region and up to 40% of genetic traits had been found in thalassemia traits (1-30%). The statistics further stated that β-thalassemia was more prevalent in the Mediterranean, African, and South-East Asian regions, and in the South-East Asia region, the genetic prevalence of β-thalassemia was 2.5-15%.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Global Non-Cancerous Blood Disease Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031, and includes a brief analysis of the key players operating in the market. The market research report further includes the growth drivers, market trends, key market opportunities, and the major roadblocks for the market growth, in addition to the regulatory & standards landscape and industry risk analysis. Besides this, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the segments and the sub-segments associated with the market growth.

Blood diseases, irrespective of being cancerous or non-cancerous, are known to be deadly. The non-cancerous blood diseases, such as hemoglobinopathies, platelet & coagulation disorders, and orphan diseases of the hematopoietic system are known to have higher mortality rates owing to their high prevalence. For instance, according to the WHO, in the year 2019, the prevalence of anemia in women of reproductive age across the globe was 29.9%, which was equivalent to more than ½ billion women aged 15-49 years. Additionally, in non-pregnant women of reproductive age, the prevalence of the disease was 29.6%, while in pregnant women, it was 36.5%. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 400 babies each year in the United States are born with hemophilia A, while the disease affected 1 in 5000 male births. Additionally, during the period 2012-2018, the nation witnessed the prevalence of hemophilia A among 33000 males. Furthermore, the statistics also stated that between 2012 and 2016, more than 14600 men, women, and children were seen at hemophilia treatment centers for the treatment of Von Willebrand disease (VWD), a type of blood disease. The growing concern for the increasing prevalence of different types of non-cancerous blood diseases is therefore expected to drive the need for early diagnosis and treatment, which in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global non-cancerous blood disease market. The market generated a revenue of USD 57224.1 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 105972.8 Million by the end of 2031, by growing with a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4037

The global non-cancerous blood disease market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in Europe generated a revenue of USD 21344.6 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 39845.4 Million by the end of 2031, by growing with a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of anemia and the increase in awareness amongst individuals to diagnose and treat such types of non-cancerous blood diseases. In the other statistics by the World Bank, the prevalence of anemia among children (% of children ages 6-59 months) in the European Union touched 16.084% in the year 2019, up from 13.86% in the year 2007. Moreover, the prevalence of the disease among women of reproductive age (% of women ages 15-49) in the region touched 13.962% in the year 2019, up from 12.207% in the year 2008. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Among the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the second-largest revenue of USD 3863.4 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 7736.2 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, the market in the United Kingdom generated the second-largest revenue of USD 3585.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further projected to reach USD 7094.1 Million by the end of 2031.

On the other hand, the non-cancerous blood disease market in North America generated the second-largest revenue of USD 21916.8 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 38477.7 Million by the end of 2031. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is expected to garner the highest market share by the end of 2031. The market in the nation is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Please visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/non-cancerous-blood-disease-market/4037

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global non-cancerous blood disease market is segmented by treatment type into antibiotics, blood transfusion, infusion therapy, dietary supplements or chelators, and others. Amongst all these segments, the blood transfusion segment generated the second-largest revenue of USD 12120.08 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 22268.46 Million by the end of 2031. In Europe, the infusion therapy segment generated the second-largest revenue of USD 4808.94 Million in the year 2021 and is further projected to touch USD 9108.66 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in North America, the blood transfusion segment is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 8288.09 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 4953.21 Million in the year 2021.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4037

The global non-cancerous blood disease market is further segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, and others. Amongst these segments, the hospitals segment registered the largest revenue of USD 31059.08 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 57466.34 Million by the end of 2031. In Europe, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 11867.60 Million in the year 2021 and is further projected to touch USD 21683.88 Million by the end of 2031, whereas in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to touch the largest revenue of USD 11424.32 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 5505.22 Million in the year 2021.

The global non-cancerous blood disease market is also segmented on the basis of disorder type and gender.

Global Non-Cancerous Blood Disease Market, Segmentation by Disorder Type

Anemia Aplastic Anemia Hemolytic Anemia Iron Deficiency Anemia Sickle Cell Anemia Others

Bleeding Disorders Hemophilia Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) Others

Platelet Disorders Autoimmune Thrombocytopenia (AITP) Thrombocytopenia Thrombocytosis Others

White Blood Cell Disorders Basophilic Disorders Lymphocytopenia Neutropenia Systemic Mastocytosis Others

Plasma Cell Disorders Macroglobulinemia POEMS Syndrome Cryoglobulinemia Others

Rare Hematological Disorders Amyloidosis Castleman Disease Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Others

Spleen Disorders

Global Non-Cancerous Blood Disease Market, Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global non-cancerous blood disease market that are included in our report are SANOFI, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Behring, and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Patient Return Electrodes Market Segmentation by Type (Reusable, Disposable, and Others); by Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric, and Others); and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Anterior Cruciate Ligament Repair Market Segmentation by Graft Type (Autograft and Allograft); by Application (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma, and Others); and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Leucovorin Calcium Market Segmentation by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others); by End-User (Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Carvedilol Drug Market Segmentation by Product (Injectable, Capsule, Tablet, and Others); by Application (High Blood Pressure, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Ventricular Dysfunction, and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems Market Segmentation by Product Type (Short-Range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range); and by Application (Home Security, Aerospace & Defense, Critical Infrastructure, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919