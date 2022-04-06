Antioxidants Market to Reach USD 5063 Mn by 2032 | Antioxidants Industry Share, Size, Growth forecast and industry analysis
Companies Profiled in antioxidants market are Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF S.E, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Kalsec, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Naturex S.A., Nutreco N.V., and Vitablend Nederland B.V.
An exclusive research study by Future Market Insights projects that factors as such are observed to be the key drivers for the growth of the global antioxidants market. Their health benefits will drive their demand in the assessment period, 2022-2032, as the report projects a steady expansion of the global antioxidants market through 2032. During this forecast period, the report expects that increasing intake of antioxidants in optimizing one's health and improving memory abilities will also serve as a proponent in driving the sales of products containing antioxidants.
Health benefits of consuming antioxidants have been witnessing an uptick in terms of awareness of consumers towards them. With every passing year, more consumers are being informed about the benefits of consuming antioxidants through food and beverages. Changing diet patterns of consumers and a significant rise in global meat consumption has further surged the demand for antioxidants. Some of the key advantages of consuming antioxidants include:
- Counteracting the effects of free radicals produced naturally in our bodies
- Different antioxidants can benefit different parts of the body; from eyes and heart to prostate and urinary tract
- Protecting skin from photo-oxidation of UV rays
- Supporting the immunity system by protecting cellular DNA and cell membranes from mutation
List Of Key Players Covered in Global Antioxidants Market are:
- Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- BASF S.E
- Cargill
- Incorporated
- DuPont, Kalsec, Inc.
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Naturex S.A.
- Nutreco N.V.
- Vitablend Nederland B.V.
Recent Trends in Food Applications of Antioxidants
Key trends that will be influencing the use of antioxidants in the food and beverage industry have been analyzed in the report. They include:
- Scientific developments in antioxidant action on lipids
- Use of antioxidants as an antimicrobial agent
- Hormone research studies proving the key role of antioxidants in protecting the membranes of tissues and cells
- Growing use of emulsified oils in production of food products
- Rising adoption of in-situ extraction
- Increasing consumption of uncomminuted food such as roasted beef
- Surging demand for pre-cooked frozen fast foods and freeze-dried foods, among others
Global Antioxidants Market: Segmental Analysis
The report projects that the demand for antioxidants will be greatly influenced by the changing undercurrents of the food and beverage industry. An extensive value chain analysis and opportunities assessment has been provided in the report to extend the reader’s knowledge on untapped growth potential of the global antioxidants market.
The global market for antioxidants has been segmented on the basis of type of antioxidants and region. With respect to the product-type, the demand for natural antioxidants over synthetic antioxidants is anticipated to remain significantly high through 2032. The report also projects that natural antioxidants will register the fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period.
Regional Insights
On the basis of geographies, the global antioxidants market has been further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is anticipated to represent the largest market for antioxidants. Robust growth in food & beverage industry, coupled with high meat consumption, will be driving the demand for antioxidants in the US and Canada. The APAC antioxidants market is also anticipated to remain lucrative for manufacturers through 2032.
Detailed Table of Content:
-
Executive Summary
- Global Market Outlook
- Demand-side Trends
- Supply-side Trends
- Technology Roadmap Analysis
- Analysis and Recommendations
-
Market Overview
- Market Coverage / Taxonomy
- Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
-
Market Background
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Trends
- Scenario Forecast
- Demand in Optimistic Scenario
- Demand in Likely Scenario
- Demand in Conservative Scenario
- Product launches & Recent Developments
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Side Participants and their Roles
- Producers
- Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)
- Wholesalers and Distributors
- % of Operating Margin Analysis
- List of Raw Material Suppliers
- List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s
- Supply Side Participants and their Roles
- Market Dynamics
