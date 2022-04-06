Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Size by 2022-2028 | Global Companies, Regions, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Shares, Sales, Opportunities, Challenges

Estimated size of market USD 5595.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.6%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market size is estimated to be worth USD 2344.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5595.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.6% during the review period.

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

Besides self-propelled jack-up vessel, heavy lift vessel and other jack-up vessel which is used in wind turbine installation is also discussed as offshore wind turbine installation vessels. And in this report, we focus on the service market which is the most important part of the global offshore wind turbine installation vessel market.

Competitive Landscape:

A2SEA, MPI-Offshore, Seajacks, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and Geosea are the top 5 of Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel, with about 56% market shares.

Report offers the Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

A2SEA

MPI-Offshore

Seajacks

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Geosea

Van Oord

Jack-Up Barge

SEAFOX

Swire Blue Ocean

Gaoh Offshore

NO.3 Engineering

Longyuan Power

Market Segmentation:

Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel

Normal Jack-Up Vessel

Heavy Lift Vessel

Segment by Application

Onshore Wind

Offshore Wind

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

