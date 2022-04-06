Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Top Companies Covered in Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market are Keba AG, Cleveron Ltd., Neopost group, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt.Ltd., Winsen Industry Co., Ltd., InPost, TZ Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., ENGY Company and Bell and Howell, LLC.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry estimates, the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals will reach US$ 720 Million by 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2032 while recording a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.



With a growing demand for more deliveries and increasing pressure for shorter response times, there is a growing need for shorter transportation times in the automated parcel delivery terminals in the market. Increasing demand for online medicine delivery apps as well as same-day delivery systems has resulted in significant growth in the market for automated parcel delivery terminals.

Market participants are experiencing new methods of parcel delivery with the growing adoption of innovative distribution channels. E-commerce companies, retailers, and manufacturers are working together in order to meet consumer demands in real-time while minimizing operational costs. To provide customers with individualized service, companies are integrating technological advances such as proactive maintenance, facial recognition, remote monitoring, and IoT-based services. All these factors are stimulating market growth for automated parcel delivery terminals in the market.

DPD in October 2021, gears up for a record peak with a new 150 million euro super hub in Hinckley, Leicestershire is set to be fully operational as part of plans for a record-breaking Peak. There are five hubs in the UK that are operated by DPD and this is one of their greatest fully automated hubs in domestic parcels in Europe. The new facility is the company's most environmentally friendly and technologically advanced facility to date.

In February 2022, Korber, an international technology group signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics' international mail and parcel business. The company stated that Körber's acquisition significantly bolsters its supply chain offering. The acquisition is expected to close in the current calendar year at a price of approximately 1.15 billion Euros.

"Innovative APMs are being rapidly expanded as part of the long-term goal by vendors in order to establish a nationwide network of APMs and parcel pick-up sites at partner shops in the future, which will help to expand the market."

Key Takeaways:

The market value of automated parcel delivery terminals was US$ 639.9 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 720 Million in 2022 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Indoor Terminal automated parcel delivery terminals segment to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

In the forecast period, the shipping and logistics firm is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.3%.

In the U.S., the market is predicted to reach US$ 142.3 Million while growing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

Japan is expected to reach a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.



Regional Insights

By 2032, the US automated parcel delivery terminals market is expected to account for 19% of the total revenue share, led by the rapid progress of logistic and technological advancement in these businesses, which will lead to the growth of the market.

APAC is projected to dominate the automated parcel delivery terminals market during the forecast period. With the rise in online business activity in countries like India and China and ongoing investments in the logistics industry, the industry is seeing opportunities for growth in the market.

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Detailed Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Trend Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Regional Price Trend Analysis

4.5. Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2032

4.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis and Forecast, By Deployment Type

TOC Continued…!

