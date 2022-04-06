Boost: Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Expected to Garner $1,062.5 Million and Grow at 9.7% CAGR in the 2021 to 2030 Timeframe | Exclusively Available [180-Pages] at Research Dive

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is predicted to grow immensely by 2030, primarily due to the product advancements and technological innovations in this industry. Moreover, the growing demand for ESD films for manufacturing of electronic components is expected to make the consumer electronics and computer peripherals sub-segment of the market as the most dominating one. The electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to become the fastest growing market by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the newly published report by Research Dive, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 9.7%, thereby garnering a revenue of $1,062.5 million in the 2021-2030 timeframe. This comprehensive report provides a brief outlook of the current framework of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market including its major characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2021-2030. All the necessary and essential market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants analyze the market easily.



Dynamics of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market:

Drivers: Technological advancements in the manufacturing and production of electrostatic discharge films is expected to be the primary growth driver for the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market. Also, strategic alliances including mergers and acquisitions by key market players is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Electrostatic discharge films are now being used frequently by several end-use industries. This increasing usage can offer numerous growth opportunities to the market. Along with this, the technological innovations in this industry can also augment the growth opportunities in the 2021-2030 timeframe.

Restraints: High cost associated with electrostatic discharge (ESD) packages is, however, predicted to be the major factor which may restrict the growth of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns in almost all countries across the globe has had a disastrous impact on various industries, including the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market. The main reason for this negative impact on the market is due to the demand-side fall. As many semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing industries were closed due to the lockdowns, there was a drastic fall in the demand for electrostatic discharge films.

However, since majority of the countries have started opening up their economies, a rise in the demand for electrostatic discharge films is expected as the semiconductor manufacturing companies start their business cycles.

Segments of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market:

The report has divided the market into certain segments based on end-user and region.

End-User: Consumer Electronics and Computer Peripheral Sub-segment to be the Most Dominating

By end-user, consumer electronics and computer peripheral sub-segment is predicted to have the most dominating market share, growing at a stunning CAGR of 9.9% in the 2021-2030 timeframe. The ever-growing demand for electronic components like semiconductors, transistors, etc. in consumer electronics and instruments such as computer peripherals has been the main growth driver of this sub-segment.

Region: Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing

By regional analysis, the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing sub-segment by gathering a revenue of $276.9 million during the forecast period. The main growth driver of this sub-segment is the increasing usage of the ESD films by automobile manufacturing industry and electronic device manufacturing industry to protect their respective manufactured products from damage.

Prominent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Players:

Some of the key players in the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market are

Elcom (UK) Ltd. Smurfit Kappa Group TIP Corporation. BASF Tandem Equipment Sales Inc. Desco Industries Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS DowDuPont Conductive Containers Inc. PPG Industries, among others.

For instance, in December 2020, EcoCortec, a Croatian company launched electrostatic discharge films and bags that were biodegradable and compostable. This innovation, called the Eco-Corr Film, will not only help EcoCortec to expand its market share, but will also help to keep the environment cleaner. Such innovations go a long way in promoting sustainable development of the humankind.

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, product portfolio, and financial performance of the key players.

