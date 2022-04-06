Solution Segment to Dominate the 5G Core Market throughout the Forecast Period, States Fact.MR

5G Core Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services), by Network Functions (Session Management Function, User Plane Function, Policy Control Function, Network Exposure function), by Deployment Model, by End-User & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5G core market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn. Solution held a largest market share of 5G core market and is projected to register a CAGR of 72.5% during the year 2015-21 and this trend is likely to be continued with the projected CAGR of 26.7% in the next ten years.



The U.S. dominated the market in 2021 accounting for over 36% share in the global market. 5G core consider liable for the fast turn of events and headway in the systems administration area and the expansion in the requirement for cloud-local and administration based foundation in cell innovation which are advancing the development of the U.S. market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "5G Core Market"

32 Tables and

123 Figures

188 Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7197

The effect of COVID-19 on 5G core was very little observed. Without being impacted, the 5G core industry generated revenue of US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and continued to develop at a pace of 72.5% throughout the last year. The justification behind the development of the business during the pandemic might be credited to the developing wellbeing worry of the clients during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

5G Core market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 14.7 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. In 2022, North America is expected to contribute more than 3 5 % to the market revenue

to the market revenue 5G Core solution segment is projected to garner over 25% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

CAGR between 2022 and 2032 Cloud shows the highest growth potential among deployment models. Its market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 2 5 % during 2022- 2032.

during 2022- 2032. U.S., the key market is expected to hold the prominent market share and grow at a CAGR of 26.5 % during 2022 - 2032.

during 2022 - 2032. The blend of 5G cell and cloud advancements will contribute significantly to the overall IT infrastructure’s development.

To learn more about 5G Core Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7197

Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their solutions and their reach across geographies. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive in the 5G Core market.

In Mar , 2022 , Ericsson and Vodafone have successfully completed the UK’s first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance for consumer and business customers.

, Ericsson and Vodafone have successfully completed the UK’s first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance for consumer and business customers. In Feb, 2021, NOKIA announced the launch of its DelOps initiative, a new and innovative approach to managing the complexity of 5G core software delivery and operations, and a new suite of CI/CD Services to help communication service providers (CSPs) realize increased operational efficiencies and velocity of new services

Market Segments Covered in 5G Core Industry Analysis

By Component : Solution Services Professional services Managed Services

By Network Functions : Access and Mobility Management Function Session Management Function User Plane Function Policy Control Function Network Exposure function NF Repository Function Unified Data Management Authentication Server Function Application Function Network Slice Selection function Others

By End- User : Telecom Operators Enterprises

By Deployment Model : Cloud On-Premises







Get Customization on this 5G Core Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7197

How 5G Core is Likely Become the Fuel of Next-gen IoT Drivetrain?

The key factors adding to the improvement of the 5G core market includes development of IOT infrastructure at a swift pace.

The versatility of 5G core towards its application in public, private as well as hybrid deployment models, further promises its staggering growth in the forthcoming years. Besides, it supports both containerized as well as NFV-based deployment.

The advent and spread of technologies such as Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication, massive Machine Type Communication, and Time Critical Communication need a robust 5G infrastructure which can be promised by 5G core.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7197

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 5G Core market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (solution, services), by network functions (access and mobility management function, session management function, user plane function, policy control function, network exposure function, NF repository function, unified data management, authentication server function, application function, network slice selection function, others), by end-user (telecom operators, enterprises) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more studies related to Technology Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Rules Management System Market - Business rules are easily altered and expressed in a straightforward manner for easy comprehension. Furthermore, the necessity for development type is minimized to a greater level, as business rules can be produced by anybody with vendor-specific business rules expertise and software skills.

Sales Analysis of the Broad Ion Beam Technology Growth - Demand for Broad ion beam technology is increasing due to its increased application of low-energy noble gas ion beams like helium and argon. Furthermore, broad ion beam technology procedures are commonly employed to shine materials for transmission electron microscopy examination (TEM).

Major Challenges faced by the Body Area Network Market Players - Availability of network coverage is a major hurdle for the wireless body sensor networks that can limit the growth potential of the global body area network market for some more years.

Segmentation Outlook for the In-circuit Test Market - An in-circuit test is a white-box test in which an electrical probe inspects a densely populated printed circuit board for openings, shorts, capacitance, resistance, and other fundamental metrics that indicate whether the assembly was correctly built or not.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583