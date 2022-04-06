Submit Release
Kenneth “J.R.” Andrews Joins Covintus as Director, Sales and Partnerships

In his new role at Covintus, Andrews will leverage strong opportunities in mid-market verticals, including healthcare, education and logistics.

Kenneth brings a strong background in consultative sales leadership. We are thrilled to have Kenneth on our Covintus team, and we look forward to accelerated growth with his leadership.”
— Brian Flood, Partner and Chief Community Officer at Covintus
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covintus, a value-driven consultancy delivering best-in-class software solutions, has hired Kenneth M. “J.R.” Andrews, Jr., as the company’s Director of Sales and Partnerships.

Andrews has spent the past 16 years in SAAS human capital management sales, IOT solutions and telecommunications. In his new role at Covintus, Andrews will leverage strong opportunities in mid-market verticals, including healthcare, education and logistics, as Covintus continues to bring innovation to agile software development.

“Business Development is a mission critical role for Covintus,” said Brian Flood, Partner and Chief Community Officer at Covintus. “Kenneth brings a strong background in consultative sales leadership, coupled with an entrepreneurial spirit. He also shares our vision for disrupting the software industry with on-demand development. We are thrilled to have Kenneth on our Covintus team, and we look forward to accelerated growth with his leadership.”
Andrews attended Virginia Union University. He resides in Richmond, Virginia.

About Covintus
Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company with over $1 million in annual revenue. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the world’s top developers and coders, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for our clients faster, better and cheaper than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com.

Windy Campbell
Campbell Communications
windyc204@gmail.com
