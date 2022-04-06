Intermittent lane closures on various routes in northeast Iowa begin Monday, April 11

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – April 6, 2022 – Full-depth concrete patching projects on various routes in northeast Iowa will require intermittent lane closures with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic through the work zones on two-lane highways and single-lane closures on four-lane highways.

All Work will begin on Monday, April 11, until late May, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

Routes affected by construction work include:

Mitchell County

U.S. 218 in Osage from Iowa 9 north to Popular Street

Chickasaw County

U.S. 63 from 300th Street north 3 miles to the U.S. 18/Iowa 346 interchange

U.S. 63 just north of La Salle Avenue

Floyd County

Business U.S. 18 at 18th Street within the city limits of Charles City

Black Hawk County

U.S. 218 from the Lone Tree Road interchange north 13 miles to 238th Street in Bremer County

Iowa 281 2.5 miles north of Black Hawk County Road D-20

Fayette County

U.S.18 within in the city limits of Clermont

Iowa 3 from East Avenue east 7 miles to Belgian Road in Clayton County

Allamakee County

Iowa 9 in the north city limits of Waukon near the airport

Iowa 51 from Quarry Hill Road north 8 miles to Iowa 9

Winneshiek County

U.S. 52 from Iowa 9 north 3.5 miles to Meadowlark Road

Clayton County

U.S. 52 from the south city limits of Guttenberg north to Mozart Street

Bremer County

U.S. 63 from 250th Street north 2 miles to the Iowa 3 interchange

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us