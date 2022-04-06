Smart Indoor Garden Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness about smart indoor gardening and expansion of the construction sector are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart indoor garden market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various key factors such as increase in construction activities in developing countries such as India and China and growing novelty and rising popularity of indoor gardening and available systems are factors driving global smart indoor garden market revenue growth.

Smart indoor garden systems allow growing of plants such as herbs, strawberries, and flowers faster in a controlled environment, and without the use of pesticides, plant hormones, or potentially harmful chemicals and substances. Smart indoor garden combines small farming units with upgraded technologies to provide effective gardening solutions.

Biodegradable plant capsules, growth sensors, self-watering systems, nutrition devices, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, humidifiers, and other components are part of a smart indoor garden system. Smart air purifiers are also included in an indoor garden, and helps plants to improve their natural phytoremediation effectiveness by inhibiting microbial growth, fine particles, and odors. Smart indoor gardens are increasingly becoming popular in homes, retail stores, and hospitality sector.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Smart Indoor Garden Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Smart Indoor Garden industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Smart Indoor Garden market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Smart Indoor Garden market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Global Smart Indoor Garden Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Smart Indoor Garden market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Smart Indoor Garden market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Smart Indoor Garden market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Smart Indoor Garden industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Some major companies included in the global market report are

Agrilution Systems Gmb, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, Click & Grow LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo Inc., SproutsIO Inc., BrightFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., and Metropolis Farms Inc.

Global Smart Indoor Garden Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Smart Indoor Garden market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart indoor garden market on the basis of type, crop type, technology, growing system, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Floor Garden

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology

Others

Growing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, US-based Niwa invented a smartphone-controlled growing system, which is a completely linked growing system that uses a mix of hardware and software to aid plant growth.

Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing tendency of growing healthy vegetables at home with the help of smart indoor gardening techniques.

Smart sensing technology segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust adoption of various smart sensing technologies in smart indoor garden systems.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Smart Indoor Garden Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Smart Indoor Garden in this industry vertical?

