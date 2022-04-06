Smart Indoor Garden Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth by 2030
Rising awareness about smart indoor gardening and expansion of the construction sector are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart indoor garden market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various key factors such as increase in construction activities in developing countries such as India and China and growing novelty and rising popularity of indoor gardening and available systems are factors driving global smart indoor garden market revenue growth.
Smart indoor garden systems allow growing of plants such as herbs, strawberries, and flowers faster in a controlled environment, and without the use of pesticides, plant hormones, or potentially harmful chemicals and substances. Smart indoor garden combines small farming units with upgraded technologies to provide effective gardening solutions.
Biodegradable plant capsules, growth sensors, self-watering systems, nutrition devices, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, humidifiers, and other components are part of a smart indoor garden system. Smart air purifiers are also included in an indoor garden, and helps plants to improve their natural phytoremediation effectiveness by inhibiting microbial growth, fine particles, and odors. Smart indoor gardens are increasingly becoming popular in homes, retail stores, and hospitality sector.
Some major companies included in the global market report are
Agrilution Systems Gmb, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, Click & Grow LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo Inc., SproutsIO Inc., BrightFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., and Metropolis Farms Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global smart indoor garden market on the basis of type, crop type, technology, growing system, end use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)
Small Garden
Wall Garden
Floor Garden
Others
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)
Fruits & Vegetables
Herbs and Microgreens
Flowers and Ornamentals
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)
Smart Sensing Technology
Smart Pest Management Technology
Self-Watering Technology
Others
Growing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)
Residential
Commercial
Key Highlights of Report
In May 2020, US-based Niwa invented a smartphone-controlled growing system, which is a completely linked growing system that uses a mix of hardware and software to aid plant growth.
Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing tendency of growing healthy vegetables at home with the help of smart indoor gardening techniques.
Smart sensing technology segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust adoption of various smart sensing technologies in smart indoor garden systems.
