Gambling Software Market Research Report: Latest Industry Status and Future Growth Outlook 2021 To 2028

Rising popularity of online gambling and increasing adoption of digital currency in online gambling are some key factors driving global gambling software market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gambling software market size reached USD 54.84 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of online gambling is a key factor driving global gambling software market revenue growth. In addition, increasing adoption of digital currency in online gambling is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the global gambling software market.

Rapid growth in number of Internet and smartphone users globally coupled with ubiquity of Internet has raised significant amount of interest in online gambling among betters. With online betting becoming more refined and systematic, there is an increasing demand for online betting platforms, which is expected to propel growth of the market. The slow and steady legalization of online gambling in various countries is driving increasing popularity of online mobile casinos and prompting players to shift preference from land-based casinos to online gambling and betting. Online gambling offers various benefits to players such as easy accessibility, greater convenience, mobility, reliability, bonuses, rewards, and more gaming options, which is expected to drive growth of the global gambling software market.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Gambling Software Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Gambling Software industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Gambling Software market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Gambling Software market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Global Gambling Software Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Gambling Software market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Gambling Software market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Gambling Software market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Gambling Software industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Some major companies included in the global market report are

Cryptologic Inc., Microgaming, International Game Technology PLC, Softswiss, GammaStack, Sporttrade Inc., RealTime Gaming Asia Pte., Ltd., PointsBed Holdings Ltd., Playetch Plc, and edict egaming GmBH.

Global Gambling Software Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Gambling Software market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gambling software market on the basis of delivery mode, platform, type, and region:

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Smartphone

Tablet

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sports Betting

Casino

Lottery

Bingo

Others

Key Highlights of Report

Cloud-based segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising shift towards virtualization, growing popularity of cloud gaming and increasing adoption of online casino cloud solutions to increase consumer engagement and improved user experience.

Mobile segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period due to rising popularity of mobile gaming, availability of mobile optimized slot games, and growth in number of smartphone users globally.

Sports betting segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of international sporting events, increasing number of advertising and promotional events conducted by sports betting firms to promote online sports betting, and rising adoption of sports betting software.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Gambling Software Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Gambling Software in this industry vertical?

