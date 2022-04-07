MeetAmi Innovations Announces Close of Its Seed Round of Financing for $29M USD to Accelerate Growth
Empowering Wealth and Asset Managers to actively manage direct ownership of Digital Asset portfolios for their clients.
MeetAmi is at the forefront of transformation within Fintech that will forever change how advisors invest in all sorts of emerging Digital Assets.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (“MeetAmi”), a Fintech company that was founded to help wealth management firms navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients, announces it has closed the seed round of funding for $29M USD. This funding will accelerate the development of the technology platform and features needed by advisors to transact and manage Digital Asset portfolios.
The funding comes from Private International Consulting (“PIC”), an independently operated multi-family-owned European investment office. Jason Reid, PIC’s CFO, says, “The team at MeetAmi has developed enterprise solutions and an approach to bridge the challenges traditional finance firms have with this new world of Digital Assets. We are pleased to support the company in its growth and continued development of tools and products to support investment in this asset class.”
The Great Wealth Transfer of over $68 Trillion is currently underway and advisors are seeing increasing demand from clients to offer direct ownership options for Digital Assets.
“We saw the gap in the market for traditional wealth advisors to connect to the fast-paced world of Digital Assets,” says Hashim Mitha, MeetAmi’s CEO and co-founder. “For the last two years, we have been building the MeetAmi family of products - AmiPro, AmiLearn, and AmiServices, as well as the team to be well positioned to support the growing client demand we are seeing in Canada and the US.”
MeetAmi’s AmiPro wealth management platform helps firms de-risk the process for investing in Digital Assets. The AmiLearn platform and AmiServices division help firms and advisors design their Digital Asset practice, meet their fiduciary responsibility, and address their proficiency requirements to confidently invest and oversee client portfolios invested in Digital Assets.
“Their clients are actively investing without them, and we only see those numbers accelerating; MeetAmi is at the forefront of transformation within Fintech that will forever change how advisors invest in all sorts of emerging Digital Assets," states Sarah Morton, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder, MeetAmi, "We are thrilled to be funded to execute on this vision and open up the world of DeFi to advisors from learning to liquidity."
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company founded to help wealth management firms navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients. The company has launched AmiPRO™, the first platform that bridges between traditional finance and Digital Assets in Canada now expanding into the US which includes the business support, software platform, and ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at meetami.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
MeetAmi is a proud member of RBCx - which supports visionary entrepreneurs who are changing the world.
