Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2028

Increasing adoption of smart homes and home automation devices is expected to boost market growth to a significant extent

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart wi-fi power strip market size is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Substantial increase in market revenue can be attributed to growing adoption of smart homes and home automation devices, increasing compatibility of power strips with virtual assistants such as Alexa, Cortana, Siri, or Google Assistant, improved Wi-Fi connectivity for home and office settings, and rising focus on safety of smart home appliances.

Smart wi-fi power strips are increasingly being used to control and monitor smart home devices and appliances remotely. These devices help ensure the safety and maintenance of smart home devices and decrease the chances of malfunction or damage. These electric strips are Wi-Fi enabled and feature built-in surge protection that keeps sensitive electronic appliances safe during sudden power surges caused by extreme weather conditions.

Global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Some major companies included in the global market report are

TP-Link (Kasa Smart), Felion Technologies Company Limited (Vocolinc), D-Link Corporation, ConnectSense, Aracky, Belkin, Lasco, Lanberg, Teckin, Acme, Gosund, myLumii, Lexsong, and LeFun

Global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, the global smart wi-fi power strip market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Indoor power strip

Outdoor power strip

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online channels

Offline Stores

Key Highlights of Report

In terms of application, the global smart wi-fi power strip market is segmented into household, commercial, industrial, and others. The commercial segment is projected to register the highest revenue growth rate in the coming years.

Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are increasing commercial applications of smart wi-fi power strips including use in workplaces and offices, and rising demand for these devices due to various advantages such as greater convenience, reduced power consumption, and remote access.

The global smart wi-fi power strip market comprises distributions channels including online channels and offline stores. The online channels segment emerged as the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2020. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the easy availability of smart wi-fi power strips on various online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay and increasing preference for online shopping due to greater convenience and availability of options, as well as good offers and discounts.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip?

