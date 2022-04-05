3 firms get right to use Cà Mau geographical indication for black tiger shrimp

VIETNAM, April 5 - The first three shrimp exporters in Cà Mau have received permission to use the province’s geographical indication for black tiger shrimp. — Photo haiquanonline.com.vn

MEKONG DELTA — The southern most province of Cà Mau has granted the right to use the Cà Mau geographical indication for black tiger shrimp to three local exporters.

Minh Phú Seafood Group Joint Stock Company, Minh Phú Mangroves Shrimp Social Company and Cà Mau Seafood Processing and Services Joint Stock Company will be allowed to buy high-quality shrimp and use the province’s brand name for it.

In September last year Cà Mau was granted the geographical indication (GI) by the National Office of Intellectual Property, and its Department of Science and Technology, which is in charge of managing the GI for black tiger shrimp, has issued regulations defining the responsibilities and rights of organisations and individuals using it.

They cover procedures and guidance to ensure the origin, quality and reputation of the product, breeding and processing, shrimp seed origin, and geographical breeding areas.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has more than 300,000ha of aquaculture farms, including 280,000ha raising shrimp, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This accounts for 45 per cent of the delta’s total shrimp farming area and 40 per cent of the country’s.

Around 19,000ha of farms have received international quality certificates like global good agricultural practices, Global Aquaculture Stewardship Council, Best Aquaculture Practices, and Vietnamese good agricultural practices.

Black tiger shrimp is one of Cà Mau’s key seafood products.

The province plans to keep the area under shrimp farming unchanged until 2030 but is enhancing output and quality by adopting advanced techniques.

It plans to set up five super-intensive shrimp breeding areas to international quality standards.

The province exports around US$1 billion worth of shrimp annually, accounting for 30 per cent of the country’s total exports, to more than 90 countries and territories. — VNS