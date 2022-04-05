Submit Release
Vietjet offers promotional tickets on several int'l routes

 A Vietjet plane lands at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet is offering 8,888 discounted tickets priced from only zero đồng (excluding tax and fees) on several routes.

The promotional airfares are available during three 'golden days' from Tuesday to Thursday. They are for routes connecting HCM City and Hà Nội to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia with a flexible travel period from April 12 to December 31.

Vietjet will provide all passengers with 15kg of free checked baggage when booking tickets from Việt Nam to Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on these promotional days, with the flight period until May 25.

Detailed information about flight schedules and entry and exit regulations is regularly updated on vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, and Vietjet Facebook fanpage.

The airline said it still offers free RT-PCR for all passengers who fly internationally with Vietjet. — VNS

 

 

Vietjet offers promotional tickets on several int'l routes

