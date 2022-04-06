EVN proposes development of renewable power in northern region

VIETNAM, April 6 -

Engineers of the National Power Transmission Corporation examine a 500kV transmission station. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) has proposed to the Government and relevant ministries and sectors a number of measures to ensure power supply, especially in the northern region, including the issuance of mechanisms to develop renewable energy in the region.

Under the proposal, by 2025, the region expects to have an additional 5,500MW of renewable energy, including 4,000MW of wind power and about 1,500MW of solar power.

Along with some mechanisms to encourage the development of rooftop solar power for self-supply, EVN suggested the Government permit the group to invest in offshore wind power in the northern region to increase power supplies for the region and ensure national security.

The proposals are expected to ease difficulties in power supply in the northern region, especially in summer, and help Việt Nam implement its commitment delivered at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

According to EVN, in the northern region many suffer a shortage of electricity in the hottest days in summer. Demand in the region accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the country’s total demand for power, which is forecast to continue seeing higher growth than the national average. However, there are only few new generation sources in the region in 2022.

Meanwhile, the supply of coal for power production is becoming limited. In March, the whole system saw a shortage of more than 3,000MW of electricity from power plants due to a lack of coal.

The Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and Đông Bắc Corporation reported that difficulties will continue in coal supply in the time to come, leading to a power shortage from April. — VNS