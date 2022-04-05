Ministry of National Security welcomes new Regiment Recruits

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 5 - Port of Spain: One hundred and fifty-two (152) recruits have been inducted into the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR), tasked with the mandate of defending the nation, supporting public safety and crime prevention.

Welcoming the recruits of Intake 2103, at a Passing Out Parade on Thursday March 31, 2022, Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. commended them all for “answering this call to duty and choosing to enter into a career of national service.” He reminded them that “You recruits will play a key role in the country’s crime fighting efforts and, more critically, act as a deterrent to those who may be considering criminal activities.” Minister Hinds encouraged the Regiment’s newest members to demonstrate upright character and perform with integrity in any area they are assigned; urging them to “never engage in nefarious activities, nor bring disrepute to the esteemed organization you have now pledged to serve”.

The Minister recognized the dedicated instructors and staff of the Army Learning Centre (ALC) responsible for preparing the recruits for service, thanking them for their dedication to developing the human resources of the Regiment. He also acknowledged the Medical Staff and the leadership of the Defence Force for the management and maintenance of a medical bio-bubble, a precaution aimed at maintaining a COVID-19 safe environment, throughout the training period.

Minister Hinds restated that the Ministry of National Security continues to pursue efforts to strengthen the assets of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, by way of the upgrade of military infrastructure, construction, upgrade and refurbishment of facilities and accommodation for members of the Regiment. He noted that construction of new accommodations for the Second Infantry Battalion of the TTR at Camp La Romain is almost complete. The project forms part of a larger development plan for Camp La Romain, which will allow for a greater military presence and a greater sense of security to persons working, residing or entering the port in southern Trinidad. In addition, the Regiment has recently acquired a series of assets including: one (1) Water Ring and Fire Suppression System at Teteron Barracks, a plumbing solution to enable an enhanced distribution of water across the compound; four hundred (400) Plate Carriers, bullet-resistant body armour which offer greater protection to soldiers when on patrol; seven hundred (700) Hydration Packs to sustain personnel when on patrol; and Information Technology devices such as sophisticated audio, visual and conferencing tools to enhance the delivery of instruction, online.

Addressing the recruits, Acting Commanding Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Jason Hills told them to practice daily the Regiment’s core values of courage, loyalty, integrity, mutual respect, discipline and teamwork. The Acting Commanding Officer underscored that “the Regiment remains Ready, Relevant and Resilient in service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.” He urged the recruits to conduct themselves in a manner which will not bring dishonour to the TTR.

The Passing Out Parade was held at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas. Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel; Vice Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Dexter Francis; and Formation Commanding Officers were also in attendance to welcome the recruits to military service.