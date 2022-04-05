TAIWAN, April 5 - Presidential Office thanks US government for announcing second military sale to Taiwan this year

In response to the United States government's April 5 (US EST) announcement that it had notified Congress of the sale to Taiwan of US$95 million in contractor technical assistance for the Patriot missile air defense system, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) today (April 6) said that the government of Taiwan is sincerely grateful for the development, which again demonstrates that the US government continues to uphold its security commitments to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang noted that this marks the Biden administration's third military sale to Taiwan and its second this year, reflecting the rock-solid cooperative partnership between Taiwan and the US, and highlighting the great importance that the US government places on Taiwan's national defense needs. Further noting that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region are indispensable to the security and prosperity of the broader international community, Spokesperson Chang stated that we in Taiwan will continue to demonstrate our determination in self-defense and strengthen our cooperative ties with the US and other like-minded countries in order to safeguard our shared values of freedom and democracy and to uphold regional peace, stability, and prosperity, expanding Taiwan's role as a force for good in the world.