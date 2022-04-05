Minister Camille Robinson-Regis meets with East Port of Spain Development Company and Land Settlement Agency

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 5 - On Friday, April 01, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Camille Robinson-Regis, as part of her ongoing familiarization efforts to get acquainted with the Agencies under the remit of her new Ministry, visited the East Port of Spain Development Company (EPOSDC), Laventille, where she met officials and staff. This was followed by a trip to the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), Orange Grove, where she was received by LSA’s Chairman, Wayne Inniss, Chief Executive Officer, Hazar Hosein and members of the Land Settlement Committee.

At the EPOSDC, the Honourable Minister met with Chairman, Newman George, and Dr. Deborah Thomas-Austin, Managing Director, Board Members and staff who warmly welcomed her. In her remarks, the Honourable Minister reminded the EPOSDC of their mandate and offered the Board and staff her assistance to ensure that over time the Company achieves their mandate. The Minister advised thatEPOSDC is a Special Purpose Company, specifically set up to help the communities of East Port of Spain to reach their greatest potential.

Minister Robinson-Regis reiterated that the mandate for the East Port of Spain Development Company is achievable despite the many challenges they may face in delivering positive outcomes. She said, “I am committed to working with the East Port of Spain Development Company and building that working relationship. I stand ready to assist you and to keep focus to ensure that the mandate is achieved and that the EPOSDC is fulfilled.”

At her visit to the Land Settlement Agency, she was presented with an overview of the LSA, their objectives, ongoing programmes and upcoming plans for the future.

Minister Robinson-Regis said she is excited to work with the LSA to ensure their objectives are met in the interest of the Government, which will only redound to the benefit of the people. She said, “My desire is to see people be afforded the comfort of owning their own land and homes, and what we have to do is to make the land habitable; this should be done in an expeditious manner.”

The Honourable Minister said she hoped there are no major challenges ahead and looks forward to good and synergistic relations with the LSA in her tenure as Minister. Before ending her tour, she congratulated the Agency on its good work throughout the years and looks forward to new initiatives by the Agency. She also assured a long, productive relationship going forward.

The Minister will continue her tour to the remaining Agencies under her Ministry’s portfolio in the coming week. On Monday last, the Honourable Minister met with the Housing Development Corporation’s Managing Director, Ms. Jayselle MacFarlane and her Management Team to get status reports on ongoing projects and developments, as well as works proposed by the Corporation.

Also accompanying the Honourable Minister on these visits were the Honourable Adrian Leonce, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Claire Davidson-Williams, and Mrs. Walda Dottin-Matthew, Advisor to Minister Robinson-Regis.