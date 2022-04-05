Parliamentary secretary's statement on National Caregiver Day

CANADA, April 5 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, has issued the following statement in recognition of National Caregiver Day:

“National Caregiver Day is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the vital role that more than one million caregivers in B.C. provide for their loved ones, which often goes unrecognized.

“Caregivers are important partners in public health, providing physical, mental and emotional care, companionship and support to those who are frail, chronically ill or living with a disability.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that caregiving became more challenging and stressful. Many caregivers balanced work, child care and other commitments while continuing to provide support to those close to them. Other caregivers and loved ones experienced difficult periods of separation.

“Our government is immensely proud and grateful to those who provide care at home, because we appreciate that even the smallest gestures like regular check-ins, grocery shopping and yard work can make a big difference in someone’s life.

“To better support caregivers and the people they care for, the Ministry of Health doubled the funding provided to the Family Caregivers of BC, providing as much as $1 million for fiscal 2020-21. For additional support, respite and relief, caregivers should connect with Family Caregivers of BC by phone at 1 877 520-3267 or online at familycaregiversbc.ca.

“We also launched bc211 for seniors who need help and for volunteers to support them, including with meal arrangements and providing friendly phone calls. I encourage caregivers for elderly loved ones, family or friends to call 211.

“Today, I encourage all British Columbians to reach out to the caregivers in their lives and tell them how meaningful their caring work is.

“To all caregivers in B.C. – while taking care of the people close to you is important, it is also important to take care of yourself.

“On behalf of the provincial government, I thank caregivers — partners, adult children, friends and neighbours alike — for their dedication to improving the quality of life for people close to them.”