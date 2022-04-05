Submit Release
Meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund

UZBEKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5 this year, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan - Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov met with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund headed by Ron van Rooden as part of the mission under Article IV of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Timur Ishmetov, Chairman of the Central Bank Mamarizo Nurmuratov, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Ilkhom Norkulov, Deputy Ministers of Finance Odilbek Isakov and Ahadbek Khaydarov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Behzod Khamroev and other responsible persons.

From the side of the guests, the meeting was attended by Advisor to the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Ilhom Umurzakov, Head of the Office the International Monetary Fund in Uzbekistan Kevin Ross, Senior Economist Christine Richmond and Economist Moyad Al Rasasi.

During the meeting, the economic policy pursued in Uzbekistan, in particular, ensuring macroeconomic stability, the main directions of monetary and fiscal policy, as well as ways for the sustainable development of economic sectors and the development of small businesses to create new jobs were discussed.

 

The meeting also included an exchange of views on land reform projects, privatization, public-private partnerships, as well as cooperation with international financial institutions to further improve the business climate in the country.

 

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand mutual ties and cooperation on the above issues.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan

