Dr. Gregory Jantz of The Center A Place of Hope Reviews Motivation Techniques to Fight Depression

Dr. Gregory Jantz

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz, a renowned innovator in mental health treatment and founder of The Center, shares his views on what has been happening with mental health issues in the United States since Covid-19 started and offers tips for how to deal with depression.

According to Dr. Jantz, there has been an increase in mental issues after the pandemic began, which is concerning because it is so hard to treat people who are depressed when they don't want help or think they can get better by themselves. In order to combat these problems, he says that we need more professionals like psychologists and psychiatrists working on this issue, and that people need to be more open to talking about their mental health in general.

Depression is a serious issue, but many people are uneducated about it and don't understand how to properly deal with it. Some ignore the problem and think it will go away on its own, but that is not the case. Families of people with depression sometimes fail to recognize the symptoms and think that their loved ones are just going through a phase. This can lead to a lot of unnecessary suffering. Therefore, it is important to know the common symptoms of depression and one of which is the lack of motivation.

Feeling like you can't do anything and have no purpose in life is a common symptom of depression. People who are depressed often feel like they are worthless and that nothing they do matters. This can make it very hard to get out of bed in the morning or do anything at all. Dr. Gregory Jantz mentioned the importance of boosting your motivation.

He said, "A lot of times when people are depressed, they need to find something to look forward to in order to get out of bed in the morning. It could be anything from a cup of coffee in the morning to taking a walk outside. Just something small that can give you a sense of accomplishment and makes you feel like you're doing something with your day."

According to Dr. Jantz, accepting your feelings is the first step to dealing with depression. It is important to talk about your feelings and not bottle them up because that will only make the problem worse. Allow yourself to be aware of the emotions you are currently experiencing. Accept them and believe they will go away soon. Accepting your emotions can be one of the most difficult methods to combat sadness in the short term, but they will pass.

Dr. Jantz also recommended someone battling depression stick to a routine. "One of the best things you can do when you're feeling down is to stick to a routine. This could be something as simple as getting up at the same time every day and taking a shower. Having a set schedule will help you feel more in control of your life and less like everything is spiraling out of control." Study says that routines help our brains know what to expect next, which can calm us down and make us feel more secure.

It is also important to practice self-compassion. Contrary to what others believe, Dr. Jantz states that being easy on yourself is not selfish. "A lot of people think that being hard on themselves will motivate them to do better, but it actually has the opposite effect. When you're constantly berating yourself, it only makes you feel worse and less likely to try new things or take risks." "While being compassionate to yourself, setting goals is also ideal," he added. Make sure your goals are realistic and something you can achieve without putting too much pressure on yourself.

Once something is achieved, reward yourself with something small that will make you happy. When you have achieved a task you set for the day, treat yourself with your favorite food or watch that movie you've been wanting to see. "The key is to focus on the things you can control and not dwell on the things you can't," Dr. Jantz said.

When you feel stuck, use positive self-talk to get moving when you feel like you can't. "I am capable of achieving this" or "I will feel better once I accomplish this goal" are some phrases you can tell yourself to get going. According to research, depression makes it difficult to see the silver lining in any situation, but positive self-talk can help shift your perspective and give you a more optimistic outlook.

Reminding yourself of your accomplishments, no matter how small, can also help increase motivation. Make a list of things you're proud of that you've achieved and refer to it when you're feeling down. This will help you remember that you are capable of doing great things and achieving your goals.

Dr. Jantz also suggests speculating on the result of your accomplishment and how you'll feel about it. "Will completing this task make you feel happy, accomplished, proud, or relieved? Focusing on the positive outcome of your actions can help increase motivation, but focusing on the suffering you are experiencing now will only make it worse."

It is also essential to surround yourself with positive people. Dr. Jantz said, "When you're feeling down, it's important to be around people who make you feel good about yourself. These are the people who will support you and help you through tough times." He added that it is equally as important to avoid negative people or toxic relationships because they will only make your depression worse.

Self-isolation is one of the main reasons why mental health has increased since the pandemic started. People are not used to being by themselves for such long periods of time, and it is taking a toll on their mental state. It is important to find ways to connect with others even if you can't be there in person. There are many ways to do this such as social media, video chatting, and even old-fashioned letters.

More importantly, talk to a mental health expert. Dr. Jantz emphasized that though there are tips, like what he mentioned, to boost motivation and fight depression, it is imperative to speak with a professional if depression is something you've been struggling with for a while. He said, "A professional can help you understand your depression and develop a plan to treat it. They can also provide support and guidance along the way."

In short, depression is a serious issue but it can be dealt with. It is essential to talk about your feelings, set goals, use positive self-talk, and surround yourself with positive people. Start small and be patient with the process. According to Dr. Jantz, "healing is a journey, not a destination." Mental health is often stigmatized and seen as taboo, but it is something we should all be open about because it affects us all in one way or another.