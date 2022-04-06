Rig-Less Technology Is Shaping Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Growth

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and gas supporting activities market outlook is being shaped by companies using rig-less technology to reduce turnaround time for decommissioning of wells. Rig-less P&A refers to decommissioning of oil wells wherein companies need not replace tubes and drill pipes while placing primary or secondary barriers, thus offering significant cost savings over rig-based operations. Also, the equipment used for rig-less P&A can also be operated at a water depth of 1600 feet. For instance, some of the major companies using rig-less technology include Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Oceaneering International, Schlumberger and Weatherford.

The oil and gas supporting activities market growth was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period. Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries. For instance, China’s GDP grew by 2.3% in 2020 to $14.72 trillion. According to the oil and gas supporting activities market overview, strong economic growth boosted the demand for oil and gas, and this drove the market during the historic period.

The global oil and gas supporting activities market size is expected to grow from $236.99 billion in 2021 to $257.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oil & gas supporting activities market is expected to reach $347.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players covered in the global oil and gas supporting activities industry are Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Saipem, Halliburton, Weatherford International plc, Petrofac, Aibel, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., and Trican Well Service Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the oil and gas supporting activities market in 2021. The Middle East was the second largest in the oil and gas supporting activities market. The regions covered in the oil and gas market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global oil and gas supporting activities market research report is segmented by type into well maintenance, exploration, well developing, by drilling type into offshore, onshore, by end-user into crude petroleum comprises, natural gas extraction comprises.

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Well Maintenance, Exploration, Well Developing), By Drilling Type (Offshore, Onshore), By End-Users (Crude Petroleum Comprises, Natural Gas Extraction Comprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a oil and gas supporting activities market overview, forecast oil and gas supporting activities market size and growth for the whole market, oil and gas supporting activities market segments, geographies, oil and gas supporting activities market trends, oil and gas supporting activities market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

