Flatbread Market Growth Sturdy at 6.6% CAGR to Outstrip $ 145,180.9 million by 2027- Says The Insight Partners

Introduction of organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free flatbread products will create growth opportunities for the global flatbread market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on "Global Fatbread Market Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Bakeries, Convenience Store, Others)". The global flatbread market is accounted to US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 81,796.6 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by- US$ 145,180.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 137

No. Tables- 58

No. of Charts & Figures- 69

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product ; Distribution Channel and Geography

Under the product segment, tortilla segment accounted for the largest share in the global flatbread market in 2018. Tortilla is a soft, thin, and flat unleavened round bread. It is typically made from wheat and corn flours. The commercially available tortillas come in 6, 8, 10, and 12 inch sizes. Tortillas can be eaten plain or used as food wraps. They are commonly used in Spanish and Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, burritos, and Tex-Mex cuisines. Tortillas are considered a healthy flatbread options. They have replaced white sandwich breads in many parts of the world as they are considered more wholesome. The versatile application of tortillas as wraps in the food and beverage industry has resulted in a significant demand for tortillas from the HORECA sector. The availability of factory produced tortillas with homemade or traditional taste at reasonably low cost is expected to drive the growth of the global tortilla market.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in North Africa, Southern Europe, the Middle-East, Indian subcontinent, Turkey, and Central America. Many different types of flatbreads, such as tortilla, naan, pita, Lebanese khubz, Greek pita, Turkish pide, among others, are consumed globally. Growing demand for convenience food products is expected to drive the market for flatbread in the up-coming years.

Flatbread Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

American Flatbread Company Inc, California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc, Evron foods Ltd, GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V, Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods Inc., Kronos, Signature Flatbreads Ltd and Stonefire

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Flatbread Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Flatbread got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Flatbread. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Flatbread market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Flatbread is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Flatbread Market by Product Insights

Based on product, the flatbread market is bifurcated based on tortilla, naan, pita and others. The tortilla segment dominated the global flatbread market. A tortilla is a thin round of unleavened flatbread used in Mexican cuisine. They are mainly used in making enchiladas, burritos, and wraps such as taco. Tortillas are high in protein, vitamins & minerals. Therefore, the demand for tortillas is increasing, owing to its nutritional properties, coupled with the growing health-conscious population across the globe. The rising demand for Mexican food in several regions such as Europe and the Asia Pacific regions is expected to drive the growth for the flatbread market all over the globe.

Flatbread Market by Distribution Channel Insights

The flatbread market is bifurcated based on distribution channel into supermarket and hypermarket, bakeries, convenience store and others. The supermarket and hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in the global flatbread market. Among several distribution channel, supermarket and hypermarket have gained relative importance. Producers sell their product to distributors who provide those products to the hypermarkets and supermarkets, depending upon their demand. This proves to be beneficial as the product would get a good sales image in these stores; moreover, there would be no wastage of these products as the manufacturing would take place only on demand and in specific numbers. Apart from this, these stores represent a large variety of product which allows easy comparison and accessibility to several brands. The increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to support the growth of the global flatbread market during the forecast period.

