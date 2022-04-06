Food Traceability Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Focus on more transparency across the food supply chain, use of predictive analysis, and better visibility of goods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

The market intelligence reports on Food Traceability market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

Furthermore, the report divides the Food Traceability market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability segments on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Thermal Printers

Tags & Labels

PDA with GPS

2D & 1D Scanners

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS

Infrared

RFID/RTLS

Barcode

Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy

Fisheries

Beverages

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Meat & Livestock

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers

Defense

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse

Government

Key Highlights From the Report

RFID/RTLS segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. RFID/RTLS plays a significant role in tracking and tracing perishable food products and can identify the direction of tags as to whether products are being received or shipped through the gate.

Dairy segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to need to identify spoiled or contaminated products before these can reach end consumers as dairy products are highly susceptible to contamination and spoilage.

The market in North America is expected to account for a considerably robust revenue share over the forecast period due to large end-use bases such as food manufacturers and food retailers, and this coupled with stringent regulations implemented by the government are factors driving growth of the food traceability market in the region.

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Food Traceability Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Food Traceability industry

