Extreme UV Lithography Market Players Launch Latest Technologies To Attract Larger Consumer Base

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s extreme ultraviolet lithography market overview, companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to attract a large consumer base. For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) introduced seven-nanometer plus (N7+), the first commercially available extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology in the industry, delivering consumer products to market in large volume. The N7+ method with EUV technology is built on TSMC’s successful 7nm node and covers the way for 6nm and high-level technologies. N7+ contributes 15% to 20% more density and increased power consumption than the N7 process, making it an increasingly popular choice for the industry’s next-wave outcomes.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market size is expected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2021 to $3.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The change in the extreme UV lithography market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9%.

Read more on the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extreme-ultraviolet-lithography-global-market-report

Increasing demand for smartphones is expected to boost the demand for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market growth. Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) is an advanced technology used for manufacturing more powerful microprocessors than traditional ones for smartphones and personal computers. EUV lithography helps build compact electronics chips with less complexity, reduced cost, and fewer power requirements. According to the joint study conducted by ASSOCHAM-PwC in May 2019, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to double to reach 859 million by 2022. According to the extreme ultraviolet lithography market analysis, increasing demand for more advanced smartphones creates a higher demand for EUV lithography to enable chipmakers to produce faster, smaller, and more powerful chips.

Major players covered in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography industry are ASML, Nikon, Canon, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), SUSS Microtec AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Toshiba, and Ultratech Inc.

TBRC’s global extreme ultraviolet lithography market report is segmented by equipment into light source, mirrors, mask, others, by light source into laser-produced plasma, gas discharge, vacuum sparks, by end-user into integrated device manufacturers (IDM), foundry, others.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2022 – By Equipment (Light Source, Mirrors, Mask, Other Equipments), By Light Source (Laser-produced Plasma, Gas Discharge, Vacuum Sparks), By End User (Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM), Foundry, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a extreme ultraviolet lithography market overview, forecast extreme ultraviolet lithography market size and growth for the whole market, extreme ultraviolet lithography market segments, geographies, extreme ultraviolet lithography market trends, extreme ultraviolet lithography market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3899&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Implants, Surgical instruments, Prosthetics, Tissue engineering devices), By Application (Orthopedic, Spinal, Dental, Hearing Aids, Other Applications), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Selective Laser Melting), By Raw Material (Plastics, Biomaterial Inks, Metals And Alloys), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Academic Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-medical-devices-global-market-report

3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 – By Printer Type (Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer), By Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP)), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printer-global-market-report

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Equipment Type (Oxidation Systems, Diffusion Systems, Epitaxial Reactors, Photolithography Equipment, Other Equipment Types), By Application (MEMS, RFID, CMOS Image Sensor, Other Applications), By End Use (Medical, Military, Solar, Industrial, Other End Uses) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wafer-processing-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/