Weight loss surgery Market Top Key Manufacturer, Emerging Trends, Product Scope, Types, Growth Driver Forecast 2028

Weight loss surgery Market Size – USD 2.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for the Weight loss surgery Market products is expected to drive the demand for Weight loss surgery Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global Weight loss surgery Market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.

Rapid urbanization, lack of physical activity, and poor or unhealthy diets are contributing to increasing obesity. However, high cost of these surgeries and procedures is a key factor negatively impacting market revenue growth.

Key participants include Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.

Technological advancements have resulted in development of more innovative surgical devices with improved treatment outcomes. In addition, rapid integration of surgical robots with bariatric equipment is supporting market growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead. Increasing need for bariatric surgeries have created rising demand for skilled professionals. Availability of specialized surgeons for bariatric surgeries is having a positive impact on the market. Favorable government initiatives for research programs to treat obesity and provide insurance coverage for treatments is opening up major growth opportunities in the market.

Gastric bypass surgery helps loose weight by changing how stomach and small intestine handles food. After surgery, the stomach will be smaller, and patient will feel full with less food consumption. This procedure is performed on patients who are seriously obese and have been unable to achieve desired weight loss through diets.

minimally invasive surgeries enable completion of weight loss surgery without need for making a large, open incision. There are various types of minimally invasive surgeries such as single-site weight loss surgery, laparoscopic weight loss surgery, robotic weight loss surgery, and endoscopic techniques.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Bifurcation of the Weight loss surgery Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

