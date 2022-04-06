Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Is Driven By The Legislative Policies Support

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National and international legislatives policies for promoting the electric vehicle (EV) is driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. The scheme to provide incentives to motivate investors in buying electric vehicles and installing the EV charging stations help in driving the electric vehicle charging stations market. Thus, help in boosting the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. For example, an attractive scheme was launched by German government to provide a direct discount of $4,520 for EV buyers. Also, public funding for charging stations for every 50 km is provided in Norway. According to the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market forecast, legislatives policies for supporting the EV is driving the growth of the market.

The global electric vehicle charging stations equipment market size is expected to grow from $99.71 billion in 2021 to $140.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EV charging stations equipment market is expected to reach $485.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.3%.

Ultra-quick DC charge stations is one of the key electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. Ultra-quick DC charge helps in supplying direct power of up to 125 KW to vehicle without any converter. These ultra-quick DC charge stations have the capability to charge 80% of the electric supply required for vehicle within 20 min time span. With the increasing demand for EV the need for more charging stations is increasing. In order to cope with the demand and availability of low energy charging points and to deal with new upcoming EV that requires high power rates for charging, the ultra-quick DC charge station is the solution. There are 3 types of DC fast charging options such as Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger. For example, in 2021, Electrify America opens 600 public ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations across United States.

Major players covered in the global electric vehicle charging stations equipment industry are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, The New Motion BV, Tesla Motors Inc., ClipperCreekInc., DBT SA, Chargemaster Plc, Engie SA, Fortum Oyj, and Leviton Manufacturing Co.

TBRC’s global electric vehicle charging stations equipment market analysis report is segmented by type into ac charging, dc charging, inductive charging, by vehicle type into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), by charging type into level one charging (120 volts), level two charging (240 volts), DC fast charging (480 volts).

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (AC Charging, DC Charging, Inductive Charging), By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)), By Charging Type (Level One Charging (120 Volts), Level Two Charging (240 Volts), DC Fast Charging (480 Volts)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

