Speaker Drivers Market Is Set To Reach $31 Billion By 2026 With Increasing Internet Penetration

Speaker Drivers Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The speaker drivers market was supported by the increased demand for audio and video streaming services globally. This was mainly due to rapid growth in internet penetration and rising popularity among people. According to Statista, the number of Netflix (OTT Service) subscribers increased to 195.15 million by the third quarter of 2020. According to the speaker drivers market growth, the rise in the popularity of audio and video streaming services boosted the demand for the market.

The global speaker drivers market size is expected to grow from $22.35 billion in 2021 to $23.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The speaker driver market is expected to reach $31.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the speaker drivers market in 2021. The regions covered in the speaker driver market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising popularity of wireless audio equipment is one of the emerging speaker drivers market trends. Due to technological advancements, speaker drivers are now enabled with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, thus can play audio without any wires connected to it. Consumers’ consumption behavior is also changing and a majority of the consumers are shifting towards wireless audio equipment due to its convenience. Key players in the market such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS, and Qualcomm are introducing different types of wireless speaker drivers in the market. For instance, Sonos Wi-Fi speakers, Bose's SoundTouch system and Amazon's Echo speakers are common Wi-Fi audio equipment.

Major players covered in the global speaker drivers industry are Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, BOSE, JBL, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic Gmbh & Co. Kg, Fostex International, Merry Electronics Co. Ltd., and Concraft Holding Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global speaker drivers market analysis report is segmented by device type into headphones/earphones, hearing aids, smart speakers, mobile phones/tablets, loudspeakers, by driver type into dynamic drivers, balanced armature drivers, planar magnetic, electrostatic, others, by application into consumer, professional/enterprise, medical, others.

Speaker Drivers Global Market Report 2022 – By Device Type (Headphones/Earphones, Hearing Aids, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Loudspeakers), By Driver Type (Dynamic Drivers, Balanced Armature Drivers, Planar Magnetic, ElectroStatic, Other Driver Types), By Application (Consumer, Professional/Enterprise, Medical, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a speaker drivers market overview, forecast speaker drivers market size and growth for the whole market, speaker drivers market segments, geographies, speaker drivers market trends, speaker drivers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

