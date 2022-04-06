Organs on Chips a Market Covid – 19 Outbreak Trends, Top Players, Emerging Technologies, Growth Driver Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Organ on a Chip Market Size – USD 27.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.1%,

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for the Organs on Chips a Market products is expected to drive the demand for Organs on Chips a Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure.

organ on a chip, including liver, lungs, brain, or heart deliver an enhanced functionality level and biology control to imitate the effects that would occur by the application of a personal care and cosmetic product in the human biological system and, thus, helps to predict effectiveness of a cosmetic product and its side-effects on humans.

Key participants include MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd.

Key Highlights of Report :

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of deaths worldwide. The advent of organ on a chip has allowed conducting of invitro cardiac tissue’s bionic researches. A heart-on-chip reproduces heart mechanisms to test drug compounds quickly and study the heart cells’ response. The microphysiological heart-on-chip provides a simple and cost-effective means to study cardiovascular diseases, develop drugs and test cardiotoxicity, provide personalized medication, and regenerate damaged tissues.

organ on a chip market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing research and development activities of organ on a chip, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and increased investments by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery. In addition, presence of leading firms providing organ on a chip are causative of robust market growth in the region.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Organs on Chips a Market Are as :

Emergen Research has segmented the global organ on a chip market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver-on-Chip

Multiple organ on a chip

Kidney-on-Chip

Heart-on-Chip

Lung-on-Chip

Intestine-on-Chip

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drug Discovery

Physiological Model Development

Toxicology Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Firms

Research Institutes

Personal Care Industry

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Organs on Chips a Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

