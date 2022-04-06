At 3.5% CAGR, Global Zinc-ion Battery Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 12.5 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Zinc-ion Battery Market size & share revenue is expected to hit USD 12.5 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., ZPower, Nippo Batteries, ZeniPower (Zhuhai Zhi Li) Battery Co. Ltd., GPB International Limited, Panasonic Corporation, FDK CORPORATION, Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co. Ltd., ZincFive Inc., Linyi Huatai Battery Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Yonggao Battery Co. Ltd., Primus Power., and others.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Zinc-ion Battery Market By Type (Zinc-Mn Battery, Zinc-Chloride Battery, Zinc-Carbon Battery, Zinc-Silver Battery, Zinc-Nickel Battery, Zinc-Air Battery), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Power Tools, Electric Vehicles, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Outline, Market Insights, Inclusive Analysis, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Zinc-ion Battery Market size & share was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2021, and it is predicted to exceed USD 12.5 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.” The research explores a number of factors and the consequences of these factors on the growth of the zinc-ion battery market.

What is Zinc-ion Battery? How big is the Zinc-ion Battery Market?

Market Overview:

Zinc ions are used as charge carriers in a zinc-ion battery, also known as a Zn-ion battery (ZIB). ZIBs, in particular, use Zn as an anode, Zn-intercalating substances as cathodes, and a Zn-containing medium. In general, the term zinc-ion battery refers to rechargeable batteries, which are also known as rechargeable zinc metal batteries (RZMB). Thus, ZIBs differ from non-rechargeable zinc batteries such as alkaline or zinc-carbon batteries.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/zinc-ion-battery-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 205+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 12.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., ZPower, Nippo Batteries, ZeniPower (Zhuhai Zhi Li) Battery Co. Ltd., GPB International Limited, Panasonic Corporation, FDK CORPORATION, Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co. Ltd., ZincFive Inc., Linyi Huatai Battery Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Yonggao Battery Co. Ltd., and Primus Power., among others Key Segment By Type, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Zinc-ion Battery Market: Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of zinc-ion batteries to boost the market growth

With an increasing demand for consumer electronics such as laptops, cameras, toys, game players, and others, the global zinc-ion battery market is predicted to develop significantly. Furthermore, the growing market for electric vehicles contributes to the market's future growth. Another key element driving market expansion is the low cost of zinc-based batteries in comparison to other batteries such as lithium-ion and nickel-cadmium batteries. However, limitations such as the availability of alternatives in the market and the short shelf life of zinc-based batteries impede the market growth.

Browse the full “Zinc-ion Battery Market - Global and Regional Industry Outline, Market Insights, Inclusive Analysis, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/zinc-ion-battery-market

Zinc-ion Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global zinc-ion battery market is segregated on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the market is classified into a zinc-Mn battery, zinc-chloride battery, zinc-carbon battery, zinc-silver battery, zinc-nickel battery, and zinc-air battery. The zinc-air battery category contributes to a large part of the market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increased use of zinc-air batteries in LED traffic signals, signboards, and consumer electronic items.

By end-user, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, power tools, electric vehicles, and others. The consumer electronics sector comprises the majority of the market and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing adoption and usage of electronic products by people in their daily lives.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/zinc-ion-battery-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Zinc-ion Battery market include -

Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

ZPower

Nippo Batteries

ZeniPower (Zhuhai Zhi Li) Battery Co. Ltd.

GPB International Limited

Panasonic Corporation

FDK CORPORATION

Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Company

Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co. Ltd.

ZincFive Inc.

Linyi Huatai Battery Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Yonggao Battery Co. Ltd.

Primus Power

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the research conducted by our research analyst, the Zinc-ion Battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The Zinc-ion Battery market was valued at approximately US$ 9.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2028, according to market projections.

By type, the zinc-air battery category accounted for a large share of the market and is predicted to rise at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising use of zinc-air batteries in LED traffic signals, signboards, and consumer electronic products.

By end-user, the consumer electronics sector contributes to the largest portion of the market and is predicted to grow at a significant (CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption and consumption of electronic devices by people in their everyday lives.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region holds the highest share of the market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Zinc-ion Battery industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Zinc-ion Battery Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Zinc-ion Battery Industry?

What segments does the Zinc-ion Battery Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Zinc-ion Battery Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/zinc-ion-battery-market

COVID-19 Impact on Zinc-ion Battery Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has hampered the expansion of the zinc-ion battery market. Market growth has slowed throughout the epidemic, limiting the availability of batteries and other critical components due to major disruptions in the commercial and global economies.

Regional Dominance:

During the forecast period, the global zinc-ion battery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR, followed by North America. High expansion in the electronics and electrical industries, as well as increased end-user knowledge of product efficiency, are important factors driving the global market. Furthermore, due to the availability of raw materials and low labor costs, large manufacturing businesses are relocating their manufacturing units to the Asia Pacific region. This has a beneficial impact on the global market's growth.

Recent Developments

February 2020: ZPower, the world's sole creator of rechargeable zinc-silver microbatteries, announced a collaboration with American Equus. American Equus, a firm known for its everyday equestrian product innovation, chose ZPower batteries for a new range of smart gadgets.

ZPower, the world's sole creator of rechargeable zinc-silver microbatteries, announced a collaboration with American Equus. American Equus, a firm known for its everyday equestrian product innovation, chose ZPower batteries for a new range of smart gadgets. October 2019: ZPower, the world's sole provider of zinc-silver microbattery technology, collaborated with Energous Corporation, the creator of WattUp®, a groundbreaking wireless charging 2.0 technology, to create WattUp-enabled ZPower rechargeable microbatteries.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/zinc-ion-battery-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

The global zinc-ion battery market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Zinc-Mn Battery

Zinc-chloride Battery

Zinc-Carbon Battery

Zinc-Silver Battery

Zinc-Nickel Battery

Zinc-Air Battery

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Electric Vehicles

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Zinc-ion Battery Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/zinc-ion-battery-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Lithium Ion Battery Market - By Type [Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)], By Power Capacity (60,000 mAH & Above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH), By Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Power, and Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Silicon Battery Market - By Capacity (0–3,000 mAh, 3,000–10,000 mAh, 10,000–60,000 mAh, and 60,000 mAh & Above), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, and Medical Devices), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Flow Battery Market - By Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), By Material (All-Vanadium, All-Iron, Zinc–Bromine, Hydrogen–Bromine, Polysulfide Bromide, Organic, and Others), By Storage (Compact, Large scale), By Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, Military, EV Charging Station, Off-Grid & Micro grid Power and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

Energy Harvesting System Market - By Technology (Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting, and Thermal Energy Harvesting), By End-use system (Wireless Switching System, Wireless HVAC System, Wireless Sensing and Telematics System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Asset Tracking System, Remote Health Monitoring System, and Regenerative Energy Harvesting System), By Component (Controller, Transistor, Capacitor, and Battery), By End-Use Industry (Building And Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Security, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Electric Vehicle Charger Market - By Charging Type (Off-Board and On-Board), By Vehicle Category (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Battery Management Systems Market - By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion-Based, Lead-Acid-Based, Nickel-Based, Flow Batteries, & Others), By Topology Type (Centralized, Distributed, & Modular), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Electronics, Military & Defense, Renewable Energy Systems, Telecommunication, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com