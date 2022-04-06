Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market Size-Share (2022-2027) | Industry Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Threats, Emerging Trends, Product Overview, Scope, Applications, and Demand Forecast to 2027

In 2020, the global Hip and Knee Replacement market size was US$ 18790 million and it is expected to reach US$ 24720 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Global "Hip and Knee Replacement Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Hip and Knee Replacement market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

About Hip and Knee Replacement Market:

Hip and knee replacement surgeries are highly effective and becoming more common in use worldwide. Orthopedic reconstructive implants are used to replace joints that have deteriorated. Deterioration may come as a result of aging, disease, osteoarthritis, or injury.

Global Hip and Knee Replacement key players include Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Total Hip Systems is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Knee Replacement, followed by Hip Replacement.



The Major Players in the Hip and Knee Replacement Market include:

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun

Wright Medical Group

Corin Group

Exactech

DJO Global

Waldemar Link

Mindray

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Hip and Knee Replacement market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Total Hip Systems

Partial Hip Systems

Revision Hip Systems

Total Knee Systems

Partial Knee Systems

Revision Knee Systems

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Hip and Knee Replacement market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Key Reasons to Purchase Hip and Knee Replacement Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hip and Knee Replacement Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Hip and Knee Replacement market?

What was the size of the emerging Hip and Knee Replacement market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Hip and Knee Replacement market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Hip and Knee Replacement market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Hip and Knee Replacement market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Hip and Knee Replacement market?

Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Global Hip and Knee Replacement market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hip and Knee Replacement market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

