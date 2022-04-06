Reports and Data Says Global Oat Milk Market Is Expected To Reach USD 6.47 Billion By 2027, At a CAGR Of 7.2%

Reports And Data

Oat Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and allergic to dairy based products.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Oat Milk Market is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Oat Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues.

The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on this industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

Key Participants:

Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

• A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

• Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Oat Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Oat Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

• In July 2020, Starbucks announced its launch of vegan non-dairy based milk, oat milk in all the stores across Canada.

• In August 2020, A leading chocolatier, Lindt, announced that the company is about to release a wide range of vegan chocolate bars, having the primary ingredient oat milk.

Market Segmentation:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Online Retails

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Powder

• Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Food & Beverages

• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Oat Milk market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Oat Milk market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article.

