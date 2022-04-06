Surface Disinfectant Market Is Expected To Thrive At Impressive CAGR By 2028 | DuPont, Ecolab, LANXESS AG, Lonza Group

Reports And Data

Surface Disinfectant Market Size – USD 905.17 million in 2020 Growth – CAGR of 8.3%, Trends – Growing popularity of health and hygiene

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surface Disinfectant Market size is expected to reach USD 1713 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing awareness regarding the benefits of surface disinfectant, rapid urbanization and growing cases of hospital-acquired infections.

The mandatory social distancing and lockdowns during Covid 19 pandemic has led to rapid adoption of surface disinfectant to maintain hygiene. Initiatives by international health organizations such as the WHO (World Health Organization) to prevent spread of ventilator-associated pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and surgical site infections have significantly driven product demand worldwide.

Ongoing research and development activities, private investments in the area of surface disinfectant is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Increasing investments in research in the field of disinfectants to prevent spread of hospital-acquired infections is resulting in the advent of additional opportunities for further advancements in household and hospital cleaning products.

However, adverse health effects of chemicals used in surface disinfectant on human and environment is a major factor expected to restrain global surface disinfectant market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Some major players in the market research report include, 3M Company, BASF SE, Clariant International, DuPont, Ecolab, LANXESS AG, Lonza Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Steris Plc, Cantel Medical Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Diversey, Inc., Carrollclean, Metrex Research, LLC, Whiteley Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., Pharmax Limited, Arkema, Microban, Solvay SA, Stepan Company, and Thor Group.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of composition type, the market report is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and others. Among these, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to widespread applications in disinfectants, antistatic agents, surfactants, fabric softeners, and wood preservation agents.

On the basis of product type, the market report is segmented into liquids, wipes, quaternary ammonium compound-based wipes, alcohol-based wipes, sprays, and others. The liquids segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period as liquid disinfectants can be easily applied onto marble countertops and sealed granite countertops.

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and others. Among these, surface disinfection segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of surface disinfectant in commercial, household, and industrial applications to maintain hygiene in Covid 19.

On the basis of end use, the market report is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market report is segmented into online stores, and offline channels. Among these, the online stores segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to due to rapid digitalization, lockdowns and rise in online shopping due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Asia Pacific surface disinfectant market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising consumer spending on healthcare and home hygiene products owing to rapid urbanization in countries in the region.

North America surface disinfectant market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing consumer focus on personal hygiene, and introduction of innovative disinfection technologies in countries in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global surface disinfectant market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Liquids

Wipes

Quaternary ammonium compound-based wipes

Alcohol-based wipes

Sprays

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Surface disinfection

Instrument disinfection

Others

By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals & clinics

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Diagnostic laboratories

Research laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

