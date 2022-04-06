Phenolic Resins Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Phenolic resins are widely used in electrical applications including circuit boards, buttons, knobs, kitchen equipment, and handles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent study, Phenolic Resins Market forecasts the business performance of the Phenolic Resins market for the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. The study considers the estimated period as the base duration and brings to light the important information associated with the market size, share and growth rate of the Phenolic Resins market. Apart from this, the research closely examines the market share occupied by some of the prominent market players in the Phenolic Resins market for the forecast period, 2021 to 2027. Researchers behind the research unmask vital statistics on market segmentation including product types, application, sale and geography.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe’s chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical strategy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration. A global initiative to ban plastics widely in the market is stemming from the environmental impact of the resins. The Chinese market is highly influenced by the economic transitions, fuel regulations, technological developments, private ownership, capital cost advantage, international trade and progress in the specialty chemicals among others. North America is attracting massive investment for its gas-based chemicals. The growing uncertainties regarding the prices of crude oil will affect the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, factors such as fluctuating prices of crude oil, fiscal policies, rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes coupled with currency fluctuations might cause a decline in the global growth of the market.

DIC Corporation, Arclin Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Olympic Panel Products LLC, Altex Coatings Ltd., Hexion Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., SI Group Inc., KCC Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Hexcel Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Plastics Engineering Company, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd., and Prefere Resins GmbH.

The chemicals and materials industry has witnessed significant revenue growth over the recent past owing to increasing demand for chemicals, raw materials, consumer products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, and plastics from various end-use industries. Chemicals and materials are widely used in various consumer goods and different sectors such as agriculture, construction, and petroleum refining, among others. Polymers occupy the largest revenue share of the global chemicals industry owing to increasing demand from packaging industry, construction markers, and home furnishing, among others. Increasing availability of raw materials at affordable costs, lower labor and energy costs, and rapid economic growth in developing regions is a key factors boosting revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The report further offers an in-depth analysis of key regions in the market along with the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins. It also studies the presence of key players in each region along with macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and investment and funding opportunities in each major region.

Types:

Resol

Solid Resols

Liquid Resols

Novolac

Others

Application:

Wood Adhesives

Molding

Insulation

Coatings

Laminates

Paper Impregnation

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global Phenolic Resins market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

