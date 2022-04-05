Submit Release
Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing Thursday on It’s On Us Initiative 

Policy Hearing - #ItsOnUs: Combatting Sexual Assault on Campus

HARRISBURG, April 5, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senators Amanda Cappelletti, Maria Collett, Vincent Hughes, Judy Schwank and Steve Santarsiero to host a virtual public hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. on legislation to expand Pennsylvania’s “It’s On Us” sexual assault prevention initiative.

The hearing will be held Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m on Zoom. Anyone interested in participating can register in advance by clicking here

This hearing will highlight the need for Pennsylvania to pass the “It’s On Us” legislative package, which consists of four bills that are the next steps to preventing sexual assault on college campuses and ensuring victims get the help they deserve. Participants in the hearing will include policy experts and advocates from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Albright College, Every Voice Coalition, the Penn State Gender Equality Center, and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR). 

The hearing will also be live streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page

Media participation is encouraged.  

