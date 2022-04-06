Energy-efficient Glass Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 42.24 Bn in 2028 | Saint-Gobain, AGC, Nippon Sheet Glass

Reports And Data

Rising popularity of green buildings and establishment of building codes are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy-efficient glass market size is expected to reach USD 42.24 billion in 2028 and register a steadily inclining revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include rising popularity of green buildings worldwide, need to reduce carbon emissions, and rising concerns over global warming and steady transition towards green buildings. Energy-saving green technology and design helps buildings to function more efficiently and minimizes energy bills. In addition, increasing application of energy-efficient glasses in green buildings is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The need to meet standards of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), which is the most widely utilized green building rating system in the world, is projected to drive demand for energy-efficient glass. Several advantages associated with energy-efficient glass are improved thermal insulation, reduced noise pollution, improved energy efficiency, reduced condensation, and safety & security. This is resulting in increasing application of energy-efficient glass in the building & construction industry.

Establishment of building codes and rising demand for high-performing materials is also expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) developed by the Government of India sets minimum energy standards for new commercial buildings, which is boosting demand for energy-efficient products in commercial buildings. Adoption of smart glasses helps in solving the problem of safety and energy-saving glazing in high-rise buildings and cuts down power consumption by 40%. Moreover, rising demand for smart glass to improve energy efficiency of high-rise buildings is expected to positively impact growth of the market going ahead.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Saint-Gobain, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, Vitro Architectural Glass, Morley Glass & Glazing, Kaphs S.A., Sedak GmbH & Co. Kg, and Guardian Industries.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, AGC Glass Europe announced the introduction of its brand new and innovative SunEwat product range. The new product range is expected to deliver an affordable energy-saving facade that does not compromise on performance, aesthetics, design, or quality. The company further reports that the product range can be adopted across facade windows, cladding, spandrels, and other applications. This glass solution was developed in collaboration with PHYSEE Technologies, Sonnenstromfabrik, SolTech, and Solar Visuals. The SunEwat glass complies with nearly zero-energy building requirements while offering facade designers aesthetic and limitless architectural options.

Soft coating segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global energy-efficient glass market over the forecast period owing to its superior properties over other glass materials. Furthermore, rising demand for soft-coated glasses from cold climate regions such as North America and Europe is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Double glazing segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The solar control low-e double glazed solution that combines aesthetics, energy efficiency and eco-sensitivity is increasingly utilized in windows, skylights, glass lift walls, and facades.

Building & construction segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global energy-efficient glass market owing to increasing construction activities, development of more advanced commercial and residential buildings, and rising focus on energy conservation.

The energy-efficient glass market in Europe is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Companies are focusing on initiatives regarding the renovation of existing residential and commercial structures and replacing existing window glass with low-e glazing. This is to improve energy efficiency of buildings and minimize carbon footprint, which is contributing significantly to increasing utilization of energy-efficient glasses in the construction industry in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Energy-efficient Glass Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hard Coating

Soft Coating

Glazing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panel

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

